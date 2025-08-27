Nikola Jokic’s agent spills the beans on viral LeBron James meeting

Nikola Jokic's agent Misko Raznatovic has finally opened up about his viral conversation with NBA legend LeBron James. Raznatovic, one of the biggest agents in Europe, clarified that their talks were not related to any team-up, but the plans regarding a league which might go on to compete with the National Basketball Association (NBA), ClutchPoints reported. Misko Raznatovic in conversation with NBA legend LeBron James. (Instagram/ misko4raznatovic)

Misko Raznatovic shares photo with LeBron James

Nearly a month ago, Raznatovic took to Instagram to share a photograph that featured him alongside LeBron James as well as his business partner, Maverick Carter, on a yacht in Saint-Tropez.

The post soon went viral on the internet, with several fans and basketball experts suggesting that there might be plans regarding pairing Raznatovic's client, Nikola Jokic, with LeBron James, as per Basketball Network.

However, it turns out that NBA fans might have blown it out of proportion.

Recently, Raznatovic talked about his viral post during an appearance on a radio show in Serbia.

What did Misko Raznatovic, LeBron James discuss?

Speaking on the show, Raznatovic claimed that the NBA legend's camp is working out a league, which, in the future, can go on to compete with the NBA, according to ClutchPoints.

Also Read: Lakers-LeBron James five-way trade deal; NBA analyst explains new proposal

Raznatovic said James and a few others are "planning, a certain group of investors, classic business, to create a new league". This league can go on to compete with the NBA as well.

The plans are not to make it as a US-centric league, but include more of "European flavor" to it, Raznatovic stated.

When the group began working on the idea, people informed them to get in touch with Raznatovic, the agent claimed.

After that, Raznatovic spoke to Maverick Carter a few times and was offered the "official role as a consultant."

Further, he was invited to meet them for lunch on a boat, while James was also supposed to remain present for the same.

Also Read: Houston Rockets’ Dorian Finney-Smith ties the knot with JazMyne Branch in Dallas: See pictures

The viral picture is actually from their previously scheduled meeting, where they discussed various things about the new league: "how it would be built? What would be done?”.

FAQs

Who is Misko Raznatovic?

Besides serving as Nikola Jokic's agent, Raznatovic handles several other NBA stars, including Ivica Zubac, Goga Bitadze and more.

Is LeBron James planning a new basketball league?

Misko Raznatovic said the NBA legend is working out a rival league to the NBA, but it will be centered in Europe.

When will LeBron James come out with a new league?

As of now, no details regarding the same have been made public.