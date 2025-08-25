Houston Rockets’ Dorian Finney-Smith ties the knot with JazMyne Branch in Dallas: See pictures

Houston Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith has tied the knot with JazMyne Branch on August 23 in Dallas, according to People Magazine. A total of 190 guests attended the memorable ceremony, and pictures from the ceremony are going viral on the internet. Dorian Finney-Smith has tied the knot with JazMyne Branch.(Instagram/ NÚ The Artist)

Dorian Finney-Smith marries JazMyne Branch

“The adventures we’ve been on, and the promise that no matter where life takes us, we’ll continue to run towards 'forever and always' together,” JazMyne Branch told People.

According to the couple’s official website, the two met at the University of Florida. Their friendship soon blossomed into a serious relationship. Together, Branch and Finney-Smith have already raised five children.

https://www.theknot.com/us/jazmyne-branch-and-dorian-finney-smith-aug-2025/our-story

Dorian Finney-Smith and JazMyne Branch’s wedding was planned by Krystal Scott of K Scott Events. Branch walked down the aisle while Jennifer Hudson's Giving Myself played in the background.

Also read: Logan Paul marries model Nina Agdal in romantic Lake Como ceremony ahead of John Cena clash

“It was the perfect day. There weren’t many people there, just our kids and two close friends, which meant so much to me," the happy bride told People.

"I’m not a person who needs all the bells and whistles to be blown away. I value love and intimacy, and that’s exactly what it was,” she added.

Branch and Dorian’s next chapter

Dorian’s aunt, Tanisha Upshaw, and his uncle, Anthony Upshaw, officiated the wedding ceremony. Finney-Smith said he admired how Branch manages to

keep him "humble" and help him "step out of my comfort zone." On the other hand, Branch cherished how Finney-Smith always lived in the present.

"I’m most excited about continuing the journey of growth together and loving each other in a new light," said Branch, while Finney-Smith looked forward to “growing old together and keeping a smile on her face."

So, how does the next chapter for the couple look like?

Branch said she wants to deepen the bond she and Dorian have “ built over the past 11 years”. “We’ve been through so many seasons together, and marriage is a chance for us to step into forever with even more intention,” she concluded.

FAQs

When did Dorian Finney-Smith and JazMyne Branch marry?

Dorian Finney-Smith and JazMyne Branch got married on August 23 in Dallas.

How many children do Dorian Finney-Smith and JazMyne Branch share?

Dorian Finney-Smith and JazMyne Branch share five children.

Where did Dorian Finney-Smith and JazMyne Branch first meet?

Dorian Finney-Smith and JazMyne Branch first met at the University of Florida.