Gold Rush season 16: Check premiere date, returning miners, what's at stake and more

Gold Rush is back for its 16th season, and things are about to get intense. Discovery Channel just locked in the premiere date, Friday, November 7 at 8/7c, with what TV Insider calls the “biggest payday ever.” The miners are chasing a staggering $100 million in gold this time, as prices soar and competition hits new levels. The “King of the Klondike”, Tony Beets, is not slowing down in season 16 of Gold Rush.(Youtube-WBD US Nets Press/screengrab)

Fans can expect familiar faces in Gold Rush Season 16, as Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets, and Rick Ness will return to the show. But this is not the same crew from last year, and the stakes will be much higher. As the network teased, “Top bosses and rising underdogs collide in a race to claim new ground, move more dirt, and strike it rich.”

Gold Rush Season 16: Parker Schnabel goes all in to reclaim his title

Parker’s back with something to prove. Last season did not go according to plan for him. This time, he is burning through over $100,000 a day just to stay in the game. That means 60 machines, four wash plants, and a new team structure that could either make or break him, reports TV Insider.

He has one goal: to take back his throne and silence every critic who wrote him off last year. With that kind of pressure and that kind of money on the line, even one wrong move could cost him millions.

Tony Beets chases another record on Gold Rush Season 16

The “King of the Klondike”, Tony Beets, is not slowing down. He hit $500,000 in gold in one week early in the season, according to TV Insider, but the record comes with its own tensions. Behind the scenes, Beets will face family drama and tough calls, including firing members of his own crew.

His oldest son, Kevin Beets, is stepping up this year, hoping to double his gold total and prove he’s ready to run his own show. But even seasoned miners know the Yukon does not hand out second chances.

Then there is Rick Ness, who is starting the season with no claim, no water license, and half a team. His risky land bet could flip his fortune or finish him for good. “In the wild Yukon, you’re only as big as your dreams,” a voice says in the newly released clip.

Watch here:

Gold Rush Season 16 premieres Friday, November 7, at 8/7c on the Discovery Channel.

FAQs

When does Gold Rush Season 16 premiere?

It premieres Friday, November 7, at 8/7c on the Discovery Channel.

Who’s returning this season?

Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets, Rick Ness, and Kevin Beets all return for new challenges.

What’s new in Season 16?

Higher gold prices, new mining sites, and a $100 million goal make this the biggest season yet.

Where is Gold Rush filmed?

The series continues to follow mining operations in the Yukon region.

Where can I stream Gold Rush?

Episodes will be available on the Discovery Channel and Discovery+.