Moon set to appear bigger during Supermoon: When and where to watch

Skywatchers across the world are set to witness the supermoon on October 6-7, which will be a full moon closest to the autumn equinox. Also known as the Harvest Moon, this will feature a slightly bigger and brighter moon than the average size. This will be visible late evening on October 6 and in the early hours of October 7. The streak of Supermoons will start on October 6 with the Harvest Moon and continue until December 4. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)(AFP)

When and where to watch

The full moon phase will occur at 11:48 pm EDT on October 6 (9:18 am IST on October 7), when the lunar disk will be positioned opposite the sun. During this time, the moon will appear fully lit by direct sunlight. People across the world will be able to experience this phenomenon depending on the time zone where they live.

In India, it might not be visible in full glory due to its timing during the day. The supermoon will be visible across much of the Northern Hemisphere, including regions such as Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and various parts of the United States. The best times to watch a supermoon are when it is closest to the horizon due to a phenomenon called the moon illusion.

What is a harvest moon?

As per Space.com, this is also called the harvest moon, as during this time, farmers used to work under the light of the moon to bring in the last summer’s food before the weather changed. A ‘supermoon’ can appear as much as 14 per cent larger in the sky and glow up to 30 per cent brighter. The next supermoon is scheduled to occur on November 5.

During the Harvest Moon period, the moon rises earlier than usual each night, creating unusually bright evenings. While the moon will appear bigger during this time, it won't be the biggest this year, as that will take place on November 5 during the ‘Beaver Moon’, when the moon will be the biggest this year.