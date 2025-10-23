Kimber Mills update: Honor walk video of Pinson shooting victim surfaces, GoFundMe launched

Kimber Mills, the 18-year-old victim of the Sunday's shooting at a bonfire in Cleveland, Alabama, was taken off life support on Wednesday after she showed no signs of improving. The 18-year-old former Cleveland High School cheerleader was joined by his family and friends as she had her honor walk. A screengrab from a video of Kimber Mills' honor walk (L) and Kimber Mills. (Collin Rugg on X and @rolltiderissa)

A video surfaced on social media of the honor walk, where Mills' final moments were captured. The video showed hospital staff pushing her stretcher to be taken to the surgery room. Her family had earlier announced that they had decided to donate her organs.

Here's the video:

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Steven Tyler Whitehead was arrested for the shooting, which killed Kimber Mills and led to injuries to three more people. Mills was shot in the head, the police revealed.

School Launches GoFundMe

Meanwhile, the students and staff of Cleveland High School, where Kimber Mills was a senior, launched a GoFundMe to help the Mills family upon the tragic loss of their daughter. The description on the GoFundMe states that all funds raised will go to the family of Kimber Mills.

"On behalf of the class of 2026, the facility and staff of Cleveland High School, and the Cleveland community, please join us in helping them in any way that we can. ," it read.

It has a goal of $50,000. As of this writing, $23 829 has been raised.

Also read: Who is Jashanpreet Singh? Driver suspected of DUI in Ontario freeway crash that killed three

Steven Tyler Whitehead: What We Know About Him

Steven Tyler Whitehead was facing four counts of attempted murder with a bond of $180,000. However, with the death of Kimber Mills, one of the charges will likely be upgraded to murder. He is being lodged at the Jefferson County Jail.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Whitehead stormed the area called 'The Pitt' - a wooded hangout spot in Pinson at around midnight on Sunday and shot four people. The other victims were a 21-year-old male, an 18-year-old male, and a 20-year-old female, the police said.