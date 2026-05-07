Kyle Loftis family: Was the 1320Video founder married? Here's what we know amid sudden death

Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320Video, a popular motorsports platform, has passed away. The death has sparked massive interest in the family of Loftis.

Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320Video, has passed away.(1320Video/ Instagram)

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“We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock,” a statement from the 1320Video read. His cause of death was not mentioned in the post. As of now, no details have been revealed regarding how Loftis died.

Kyle Loftis' death has sparked a massive outpouring of grief on social media. Loftis was instrumental in turning underground street racing videos into a large community of online fans.

Also read: Kyle Loftis: 5 key things to know about the 1320Video founder after his tragic death

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{{^usCountry}} The statement from 1320Videos continued: “Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering… his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious. Let us pray that Kyle is in a better place.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement from 1320Videos continued: “Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering… his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious. Let us pray that Kyle is in a better place.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In this article, we will look at what we know about the family of Kyle Loftis. Kyle Loftis Family: Was He Married? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In this article, we will look at what we know about the family of Kyle Loftis. Kyle Loftis Family: Was He Married? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There is no publicly available information regarding Kyle Loftis' marriage. He is not known to be married or have children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is no publicly available information regarding Kyle Loftis' marriage. He is not known to be married or have children. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His death came as a shock to his fans, as he had suffered a tragic crash in December 2025. His car suffered a serious accident while he was streaming content for his channel, 1320Videos. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His death came as a shock to his fans, as he had suffered a tragic crash in December 2025. His car suffered a serious accident while he was streaming content for his channel, 1320Videos. {{/usCountry}}

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However, it was reported earlier that Loftis had fully recovered from the crash. It has not been revealed if his death had anything to do with the crash where he was injured.

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Tributes Pour In For Kyle Loftis

Fans of 1320Videos shared condolences on his death on social media.

“R.I.P Kyle Loftis. You were a pioneer in the Car content space, and YouTube. The automotive world owes so much of what it is today, to you. Thank you, and Godspeed,” one user wrote.

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“Brutal day today seeing Kyle loftis's passing. He was one of the best kinds of guys in the Youtube Car community. Too many good people are dying tragically in the community over the last 12 months.... He's one of my major inspirations for getting into content creation.. RIP,” said another.

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“Damn been watching 1320 videos for a decade plus some, that channel holds a special place in car enthusiasts hearts, RIP Kyle Loftis hold ya head 1320 🙏🏾” said another.

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“Rest in Peace to Kyle Loftis founder of the legendary 1320 video 🕊️ this video hits so different, just 2 weeks ago💔” noted one.

There were hundreds more of such comments on social media.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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