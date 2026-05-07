Kyle Loftis net worth: How much is 1320Video worth? Report highlights massive fortune

Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320Video, died Tuesday night, according to the platform. The crew shared the news, writing, “We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320Video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock.”

Kyle Loftis, founder of 1320Video, passed away, leaving a significant impact on motorsports media. His channel amassed 4 million YouTube subscribers(Facebook)

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Loftis was a prominent character in the internet motorsports media. He founded 1320Video in 2003, focused on underground racing and automotive culture, which rarely received public exposure.

Over the years, 1320Video has built a reputation and has become the first and foremost place for fans of drag racing, street racing, and high-performance cars. The channel eventually garnered 4 million subscribers on YouTube.

Read more: Kyle Loftis's fans dig up final video before sudden death; pay sweet tributes

Estimated earnings and net worth of 1320Video

According to data compiled by analytics platform YouTubers.me, 1320Video earns thousands of dollars monthly from YouTube alone. The estimated monthly earnings of the channel range from roughly $3,000 to over $7,000 in recent months depending on viewership trends.

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{{^usCountry}} Industry trackers show that 1320Video consistently makes money from advertising revenue associated with millions of views. The channel monetises its audience through multiple streams: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Industry trackers show that 1320Video consistently makes money from advertising revenue associated with millions of views. The channel monetises its audience through multiple streams: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. YouTube Ad Revenue: Generated from millions of views across videos {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. YouTube Ad Revenue: Generated from millions of views across videos {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Merchandise sales: Branded apparel and accessories {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Merchandise sales: Branded apparel and accessories {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. Partnerships and sponsorships: With automotive-related brands and companies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Partnerships and sponsorships: With automotive-related brands and companies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} YouTubers.me estimated that 1320Video's net worth ranges from $578K to $3.47 million. However, according to some less reliable estimates, it might be as much as $2.7 million. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} YouTubers.me estimated that 1320Video's net worth ranges from $578K to $3.47 million. However, according to some less reliable estimates, it might be as much as $2.7 million. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the channel's exact net worth is still unverified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the channel's exact net worth is still unverified. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: 'Poor Cleetus McFarland…’: Garrett Mitchell is in focus after Kyle Loftis' death Loftis' legacy for the brand {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: 'Poor Cleetus McFarland…’: Garrett Mitchell is in focus after Kyle Loftis' death Loftis' legacy for the brand {{/usCountry}}

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While precise net worth figures remain speculative, 1320Video is widely considered a high-value digital media brand within the automotive niche. Local vehicle events, like the Ice Cream Cruise in Omaha, Nebraska, are also hosted by Loftis and 1320Video.

Following Loftis’s death, attention has significantly turned towards his personal legacy through 1320Video and the future of the channel as a business. His personal estimated net worth, according to a 2024 report, is around $4.5 million.

Loftis has broadened his reach by leveraging his contacts with major auto manufacturers on product placements and sponsored content. His affiliations have given him access to exclusive content and the ability to share his automotive expertise with a larger audience.

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According to his LinkedIn profile, Loftis also worked as a Sales Engineering Manager at PayPal and eBay for nearly a decade before switching entirely to 1320Video in 2015.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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