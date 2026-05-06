Kyle Rittenhouse has sparked a debate with a post on X, where he suggested that felons should be given the right to own guns if they serve their time. Rittenhouse was accused of fatally shooting two people during an unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.

Kyle Rittenhouse says ‘felons deserve the right to own guns'; sparks debate (Sean Krajacic/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)(REUTERS)

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A US jury found him not guilty of reckless and intentional homicide and other charges in 2021. Rittenhouse claimed that he acted in self-defense on the night of the shootings.

Read More | Kyle Rittenhouse leaves stage abruptly after being booed at University of Memphis: ‘Put him behind bars’

“Felons deserve the right to own guns if they serve their time. Once they’ve completed their sentence, they should be restored all their rights. I understand the argument against violent felons,” Rittenhouse wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “We need to focus on rehabilitation or impose appropriate harsh sentences. If someone is too dangerous to own a gun, they should be incarcerated or placed in an asylum.” Kyle Rittenhouse’s post sparks debate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “We need to focus on rehabilitation or impose appropriate harsh sentences. If someone is too dangerous to own a gun, they should be incarcerated or placed in an asylum.” Kyle Rittenhouse’s post sparks debate {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rittenhouse’s post sparked a debate in the comment section. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rittenhouse’s post sparked a debate in the comment section. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This would be great, but we first need to fix the soft-on-crime judge and prosecutor problem that plagues this country. Otherwise it would become a disaster,” one user commented. “As an LEO I agree for the most part. That said, sentencing penalties even in conservative states and regions are typically very light. Absurdly light. People never do the prescribed time for the crime, and its a small number of clowns doing most of the circus acts. Unreformable,” wrote another. One said, “Still depends though. If you have a habit of stealing newspapers and getting caught, I don’t think you’re the worst person to own a gun. But someone like Joseph Rosenbaum? Fu** no”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This would be great, but we first need to fix the soft-on-crime judge and prosecutor problem that plagues this country. Otherwise it would become a disaster,” one user commented. “As an LEO I agree for the most part. That said, sentencing penalties even in conservative states and regions are typically very light. Absurdly light. People never do the prescribed time for the crime, and its a small number of clowns doing most of the circus acts. Unreformable,” wrote another. One said, “Still depends though. If you have a habit of stealing newspapers and getting caught, I don’t think you’re the worst person to own a gun. But someone like Joseph Rosenbaum? Fu** no”. {{/usCountry}}

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Read More | Kyle Rittenhouse confronted by his 2020 shooting victim, protesters at Kent State University

“If they are not capable of owning a gun, they should not be on the streets. I agree with once they get out they should have rights restored(maybe there is a "cooling off/probation period as part of said sentence) But it should not be a lifetime ban,” wrote a user, while another said, “Not sure I agree, but seems like a reasonable take. Longer sentences is indeed needed.” “What’s the point? If they want a gun a law or restrictions is not going to stop them from getting one. Second most end up reoffending because there’s no real system to re-assimilate back into society. Fix the recidivism rate and crime will start to go down,” one commented.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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