Kyle Rittenhouse says ‘felons deserve the right to own guns'; sparks debate

“Felons deserve the right to own guns if they serve their time. Once they’ve completed their sentence, they should be restored all their rights. I understand the argument against violent felons,” Rittenhouse wrote on X.

A US jury found him not guilty of reckless and intentional homicide and other charges in 2021. Rittenhouse claimed that he acted in self-defense on the night of the shootings.

Kyle Rittenhouse has sparked a debate with a post on X, where he suggested that felons should be given the right to own guns if they serve their time. Rittenhouse was accused of fatally shooting two people during an unrest in Kenosha , Wisconsin, in August 2020.

He added, “We need to focus on rehabilitation or impose appropriate harsh sentences. If someone is too dangerous to own a gun, they should be incarcerated or placed in an asylum.”

Kyle Rittenhouse’s post sparks debate Rittenhouse’s post sparked a debate in the comment section.

“This would be great, but we first need to fix the soft-on-crime judge and prosecutor problem that plagues this country. Otherwise it would become a disaster,” one user commented. “As an LEO I agree for the most part. That said, sentencing penalties even in conservative states and regions are typically very light. Absurdly light. People never do the prescribed time for the crime, and its a small number of clowns doing most of the circus acts. Unreformable,” wrote another. One said, “Still depends though. If you have a habit of stealing newspapers and getting caught, I don’t think you’re the worst person to own a gun. But someone like Joseph Rosenbaum? Fu** no”.

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“If they are not capable of owning a gun, they should not be on the streets. I agree with once they get out they should have rights restored(maybe there is a "cooling off/probation period as part of said sentence) But it should not be a lifetime ban,” wrote a user, while another said, “Not sure I agree, but seems like a reasonable take. Longer sentences is indeed needed.” “What’s the point? If they want a gun a law or restrictions is not going to stop them from getting one. Second most end up reoffending because there’s no real system to re-assimilate back into society. Fix the recidivism rate and crime will start to go down,” one commented.