‘LA is so ghetto’: Laura Loomer fumes after LAPD dog shooting, blasts cops in scathing post

Laura Loomer has expressed outrage after the killing of Jameson, a family dog shot dead by LAPD officers at a Canoga Park apartment complex. The family has claimed that the dog was not aggressive at all, and was killed while simply “moving toward the officer."

Laura Loomer fumes after LAPD dog shooting, blasts cops in scathing post(AP)

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“LA is so ghetto. There’s crack heads, homeless people, drug dealers and illegal aliens yet they send 20 cops to respond to a noise complaint?” Loomer wrote on X. “They won’t shoot the illegal alien rapists, but they will shoot a DOG???”

“The dog’s life matters more than the illegal alien rapist’s!” she added.

A GoFundme titled ‘Justice for Jameson’ has been launched for the dog.

What we know about the incident

Jeremiah Garcia was on a FaceTime call with his mother on Saturday when cops responded to a report of a woman screaming at their house. However, the screaming did not come from any kind of danger, but instead from excitement over the New York Knicks’ victory in the 2026 NBA Finals.

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{{^usCountry}} Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the complex and spoke to Garcia’s mother, Marie Marseille. The officer asked Garcia’s mother to secure Jameson, the family’s two-year-old Golden Saint Bernard Doodle, who was barking at them, per NBC Los Angeles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the complex and spoke to Garcia’s mother, Marie Marseille. The officer asked Garcia’s mother to secure Jameson, the family’s two-year-old Golden Saint Bernard Doodle, who was barking at them, per NBC Los Angeles. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When Garcia’s mother re-opened the door after momentarily closing it, Jameson stepped out of the apartment unit. Police claimed that the dog charged at an officer, which prompted them to shoot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Garcia’s mother re-opened the door after momentarily closing it, Jameson stepped out of the apartment unit. Police claimed that the dog charged at an officer, which prompted them to shoot. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The next thing I know, Jameson is lying on the ground," Marseille told FOX 11. "But Jameson wasn’t baring his teeth, he wasn’t growling, he wasn’t aggressive, he wasn’t barking. He was just moving toward the officer." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The next thing I know, Jameson is lying on the ground," Marseille told FOX 11. "But Jameson wasn’t baring his teeth, he wasn’t growling, he wasn’t aggressive, he wasn’t barking. He was just moving toward the officer." {{/usCountry}}

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The LAPD defended Jameson’s death in a statement on social media.

“The officers contacted the resident in the apartment unit; while speaking with the resident, a large dog was by her side barking at the officers,” the statement read. “The officers asked her to secure the dog, and the resident closed her door momentarily. She re-opened the door, and the dog exited the apartment. Once outside of the apartment, the dog charged at one of the officers, resulting in an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS).”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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