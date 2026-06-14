Stephon Castle reveals how Knicks made it tough on him and his teammates ahead of win, ‘They took away passing lanes…’

San Antonio Spurs’ Stephon Castle has revealed how the New York Knicks made it tough on him and his teammates before the Knicks won their first NBA title in 53 years. Castle’s statement was shared by sportswriter Tom Orsborn on X. SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JUNE 13: Stephon Castle #5 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles past Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks during the third quarter in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

“They crowded the pick and rolls a lot, made us stagnant on the ball. When we tried get to isolation, they took away passing lanes too, made us play one-on-one a lot,” Castle said, according to Orsborn.

The New York Knicks’ win The New York Knicks won the National Basketball Association championship for the first time in more than 50 years. The victory sent fans into a frenzy. On Saturday, June 13, the Knicks won the title against the San Antonio Spurs, 94-90, in the fifth game of the best-of-seven series.

The game was in Texas. However, New Yorkers also celebrated in the streets of their hometown.

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New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in a social media post before the game that the city was working with the Knicks to host watch parties outside Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Wollman Rink. "As we celebrate, be responsible, look out for one another, stay safe, be smart, and make this a night that reflects the very best of our city," Mamdani said.

The Knicks initially trailed by as much as 16 in the game and nine points early in the final quarter. However, they charged back behind the heroics of Jalen Brunson, per CNN. New York won 94-90.

The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson said after the game, fighting back tears, according to The Guardian, “I don’t know what I’m feeling. I’m just like, I’m in awe. I don’t know. Whenever someone counted us out, we found a way to come back and do something about it.”