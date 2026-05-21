LaGuardia Airport news: Why is runway 4/22 closed? Visuals emerge amid sinkhole scare

A sinkhole near runway 4/22 at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Wednesday afternoon prompted a closure, interrupting flight operations at one of the busiest airports in the world.

Representational image.(Unsplash)

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The Port Authority which manages the airport shared an update that the sinkhole was found during a routine inspection ad the runway was "immediately" closed to complete the necessary repair. As of now, it is unclear how long the repair work will take.

Meanwhile, visuals emerged showing complete chaos at the runway and construction engineers and emergency crew conducted the required repair.

The statement read: "At approximately 11 a.m., the Port Authority was conducting its daily morning inspection of LaGuardia’s airfield when crews identified a sinkhole near Runway 4/22. The runway was immediately shut down, and emergency construction and engineering crews are onsite to determine the cause and complete necessary repairs as quickly and safely as possible."

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{{^usCountry}} For instance, here's a video of the situation in shared by one user on X which shows at least dozen cars from various departments and some specialized construction vehicles at the scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For instance, here's a video of the situation in shared by one user on X which shows at least dozen cars from various departments and some specialized construction vehicles at the scene. {{/usCountry}}

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FOX News also shared a zoomed in view of the workers at the sinkhole as repair works were being done. Here's the video:

When Will The LaGuardia Runway Reopen

As of now, LaGuardia authorities have not provided a timeline of when the Runway 2 at LaGuardia Airport is going to reopen. Repair work is going to take up significant time, based on the indications from the statement released by LaGuardia.

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“The Port Authority is in close communication with airlines and airport partners and will continue providing updates as conditions evolve,” the statement continued. "Travelers should expect delays and cancellations, particularly with forecast thunderstorms expected later today, and are strongly encouraged to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight status information."

It is unclear if the sinkhole has caused significant delays in arrival and departures. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), there was an average delay of 1 hour 38 minutes, more than four hours after the sinkhole was first spotted.

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LaGuardia handles between 1000 and 1100 departures and arrivals daily, making it one of the busiest airports in the US.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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