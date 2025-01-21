Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Laken Riley Act passed by Senate as Trump vows to prioritise border security

BySumanti Sen
Jan 21, 2025 08:14 AM IST

This is a move that would pave the way for officials in the United States to detain illegal migrants who engage in theft-related offenses.

The Laken Riley Act was passed by the Senate hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. This is a move that would pave the way for officials in the United States to detain illegal migrants who engage in theft-related offenses.

Laken Riley Act passed by Senate as Trump vows to prioritise border security (Augusta University via AP)(AP)
Laken Riley Act passed by Senate as Trump vows to prioritise border security (Augusta University via AP)(AP)

The measure is named after Laken Riley, 22, a Georgia nursing student who was brutally murdered by 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, an illegal immigrant.

Senators voted 64 to 35 to green-light the measure, with 12 Democrats joining their GOP counterparts in backing the bill. The Senate bill will be sent back to the House of Representatives, which has to vote on it again as it was slightly revised in the upper chamber. The tweaked bill is expected to be passed by the House.

The Laken Riley Act

According to Congress.gov, “This bill requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to detain certain non-U.S. nationals (aliens under federal law) who have been arrested for burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting. The bill also authorizes states to sue the federal government for decisions or alleged failures related to immigration enforcement.”

“Under this bill, DHS must detain an individual who (1) is unlawfully present in the United States or did not possess the necessary documents when applying for admission; and (2) has been charged with, arrested for, convicted for, or admits to having committed acts that constitute the essential elements of burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting,” the website adds.

President Trump has vowed to make border security one of his top priorities. He said during his inaugural speech, "First, I will declare a national emergency at our southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be holding and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came. We will reinstate my 'Remain in Mexico' policy. I will end the practice of catch and release and I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country."

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On