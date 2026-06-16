LAPD dog shooting: Heartbreaking video of owner hugging Jameson sparks outrage, dept. issues statement

A Los Angeles Police Department officer fatally shot a pet dog named Jameson while responding to a call about a screaming woman in Canoga Park on Saturday.

What happened

Cellphone video shows the dog’s owner crying and hugging her deceased pet in the hallway.(X)

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The family was celebrating the New York Knicks’ NBA championship win inside a condo on the 7500 block of Jordan Avenue. A neighbor heard loud screaming and called police for a welfare check.

Jameson, a 2-year-old golden retriever, Saint Bernard, and poodle mix, was wearing a Knicks shirt at the time.

Viral video

Cellphone video shows the dog’s owner, Marie Marseille, crying and hugging her deceased pet in the hallway.

She can be heard screaming, "Oh my god! Oh my God. I cannot believe this is happening. I cannot believe this is happening. We were just so happy. We were just so happy. We were just celebrating the Knicks. We were f------ celebrating the Knicks."

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{{^usCountry}} Her son told KABC-TV the dog was energetic but not aggressive. LAPD statement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her son told KABC-TV the dog was energetic but not aggressive. LAPD statement {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After the video went viral, LAPD issued the following statement: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the video went viral, LAPD issued the following statement: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "On June 13, 2026, at around 8:55 p.m., Topanga Patrol Division police officers s responded to a radio call for a "Screaming Woman" inside of an apartment unit, located in the 7500 block of Jordan Avenue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "On June 13, 2026, at around 8:55 p.m., Topanga Patrol Division police officers s responded to a radio call for a "Screaming Woman" inside of an apartment unit, located in the 7500 block of Jordan Avenue. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The officers met with the person reporting (PR) who directed the officers to the apartment unit. The officers contacted the resident in the apartment unit; while speaking with the resident, a large dog was by her side barking at the officers. The officers asked her to secure the dog, and the resident closed her door momentarily. She re-opened the door, and the dog exited the apartment. Once outside of the apartment, the dog charged at one of the officers, resulting in an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officers met with the person reporting (PR) who directed the officers to the apartment unit. The officers contacted the resident in the apartment unit; while speaking with the resident, a large dog was by her side barking at the officers. The officers asked her to secure the dog, and the resident closed her door momentarily. She re-opened the door, and the dog exited the apartment. Once outside of the apartment, the dog charged at one of the officers, resulting in an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS). {{/usCountry}}

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The Los Angeles Department of Animal Services was notified, responded to the scene, and took custody of the deceased dog. The dog owner was at scene and cooperated with the investigation. Force Investigation Division (FID) investigators responded to the scene and are investigating this incident.

Force Investigation Division (FID) investigators responded to the scene and are investigating this incident. No community members or officers were injured as a result of this incident."

Outrage

The video sparked widespread outrage on social media. Many users criticized the LAPD’s actions and expressed sympathy for the family.

One user wrote, "This is horrendous and unacceptable by the trigger happy cops who shot this beautiful dog. I hope she sues the police department into oblivion."

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Another added, "Soooo heartbreaking! I feel so bad for her. That poor baby pup did not deserve that whatsoever. Sending prayers her way."

A third user expressed, "Knowing how corrupt and evil LAPD are first hand I know they went back to the station and celebrated and laughed."

Another wrote, "LAPD are the lowest of the low. they protect domestic abusers, harass women, shoot dogs and most are racist, homophobic and transphobic as well. most incompetent police force of any major city."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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