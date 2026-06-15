Manjari Fadnnis pens emotional note, to fight for justice after society dog Mikey's killing: ‘We will not rest’

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na actor Manjari Fadnnis and her neighbours are demanding justice after Mikey, a beloved community dog, was allegedly killed inside their housing society. Deeply shaken by the incident, the actor has been sharing emotional updates on social media, reflecting the community's grief and anger. In a post on June 14, Manjari addressed Mikey directly, promising that his death would not be in vain. Residents are currently working with the police to hold those responsible accountable as the investigation continues. Manjari Fadnnis says she will not rest until those responsible for Mikey's alleged killing are punished.

Manjari Fadnnis says residents are helping build a strong case Manjari shared a deeply emotional note revealing how Mikey's death has devastated her entire residential society, leaving many neighbours unable to sleep. "None of us living here have slept well ever since we got to know what happened to you," she wrote.

She explained that the community has united to seek justice: "There is an Army of people living in this society who loved you & have been working tirelessly to find concrete evidence against the ones who Murdered you, to help the police in your investigation in whatever way we can in our capacity."

According to the actor, the residents are doing everything possible to aid the investigation. She added, “We will not rest till those people are held accountable and punished as they deserve.”