LAPD dog shooting: Jameson's owner demands ‘accountability,’ remembers beloved pooch as ‘playful little teddy bear’

The owner of Jameson, a dog killed by LAPD officers at a Canoga Park apartment complex on June 13, remembered her beloved pooch as a “loving, happy, innocent dog who was deeply cherished,” and stressed that he had “never once showed aggression towards anyone.” Jameson was shot dead while cops responded to a report of a woman screaming at their house. However, the screaming did not come from any kind of danger, but instead from excitement over the New York Knicks’ victory in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Owner of Jameson, family dog killed by LAPD, demands ‘accountability'(Image provided by Marie Marseille, GoFundMe)

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Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the complex and spoke to Jameson’s owner, Marie Marseille, asking her to secure the dog. When she re-opened the door after momentarily closing it, the 2 1⁄2-year-old Golden Saint Bernard Doodle stepped out of the apartment unit. Police claimed that the dog charged at an officer, which prompted them to shoot.

In a conversation with HindustanTimes.com, Marie said, “I don't remember him barking. I truly don't. Jameson doesn't bark when someone rings or knocks on our door. Everything happened within seconds. I was home alone with Jameson and my two cats when I answered the door for officers responding to a noise complaint. Jameson slipped out between my legs, and seconds later, he was gone.”

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{{^usCountry}} "In a matter of seconds, my life changed forever,” the heartbroken dog mom added. ‘I want answers about why this occurred’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In a matter of seconds, my life changed forever,” the heartbroken dog mom added. ‘I want answers about why this occurred’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Marie has now called for a “transparent, and unbiased investigation into what happened that night.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marie has now called for a “transparent, and unbiased investigation into what happened that night.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “What I want most is the truth,” she said. “I want answers about why this occurred and whether it could have been prevented.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What I want most is the truth,” she said. “I want answers about why this occurred and whether it could have been prevented.” {{/usCountry}}

Jameson's owner remembered him as a “loving, happy, innocent dog who was deeply cherished." (GoFundMe)

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The incident has sparked massive backlash on social media, with the LAPD under fire for their actions. A heartbreaking video circulating on social media shows Marie sitting near Jameson’s body on the floor, weeping.

Despite the outrage, however, Marie said that the officers were empathetic and compassionate after the tragedy occurred.

“I believe a sergeant or another high-ranking officer came over to speak with me about the incident. He expressed his condolences for my loss and asked me to step back into my apartment so they could begin their investigation. Throughout the night, two female officers remained with me at my door. They were sincere, compassionate, and repeatedly expressed how sorry they were for what had happened. Their kindness and empathy during such an unimaginable moment meant a great deal to me, and I truly appreciate their support,” said Marie.

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“I am still trying to process the unimaginable loss of my baby,” she added. “Justice for Jameson means accountability. It means ensuring that no other family has to experience this kind of heartbreak and trauma.”

‘He had a gentle spirit and a goofy personality’

Marie remembered Jameson as “the sweetest, cutest, most playful little teddy bear” who was “a huge part of my daily life.”

Jameson's owner said that the pooch "brought joy wherever he went." (GoFundMe)

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“He brought joy wherever he went. I work for Kaiser Permanente right near my home. My son would drive me to work most days and pick me up after. Jameson always came for the ride. And he would have his head stuck out the window and people would just fawn over him. asking to pet him and take pictures. He had a gentle spirit and a goofy personality that made people smile instantly. Everyone in our complex knew him by his name,” she said.

Also Read | Justice for Jameson: GoFundMe launched for dog killed by LAPD during Knicks victory celebration, ‘The sweetest boy…’

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“He loved cuddles, playtime, and being close to me. We also have two cats, and I always said I loved all my babies so much. Jameson wasn't just a pet; he was family,” Marie recalled, adding that the tragedy occurred “during what should have been a joyful moment while I was celebrating the New York Knicks’ championship win.”

The LAPD’s response

The LAPD defended Jameson’s killing in a statement on social media.

“The officers contacted the resident in the apartment unit; while speaking with the resident, a large dog was by her side barking at the officers,” the statement read. “The officers asked her to secure the dog, and the resident closed her door momentarily. She re-opened the door, and the dog exited the apartment. Once outside of the apartment, the dog charged at one of the officers, resulting in an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS).”

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A GoFundMe launched for the dog says, “Please help us raise money to get Justice for Jameson and any cremation fees.”

“Initially we only asked for $10K, but the donations hit astronomical numbers. We did not anticipate any of this,” Marie said.

At the time of writing this article, $140,863 had been raised of the $10K goal.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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