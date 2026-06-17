Laredo, Texas plane crash: Scary videos from plane crash near Saunders; cops share first update

A plane crash near Saunders in Laredo, Texas, on Tuesday, prompted road closures in the area. The Laredo Police Department issued a statement saying “All northbound and southbound traffic on the Loop is currently closed near the Saunders Street / Clark Boulevard area.”

Firefighters were seen dousing the crashed plane in Laredo, Texas, in a video shared by the local police department.(Facebook/Laredo Police Department)

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“Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes until further notice. Officers are on scene working the incident, and updates will be provided as they become available. Thank you for your patience and cooperation,” they added.

Local channel KGNS- TV 8 reported that the crash took place around 10pm.

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A Laredo Police Department video was also posted where an officer could be heard explaining where the crash took place. It was right by the train tracks, the cop noted. The cop noted it was a ‘small passenger plane’ which had ‘crash landed’.

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{{^usCountry}} The officer noted that victims had been pulled out, but did not specify the number or their condition. The cop also said the aim was to keep the area isolated. The video showed the plane being watered down within a secured perimeter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officer noted that victims had been pulled out, but did not specify the number or their condition. The cop also said the aim was to keep the area isolated. The video showed the plane being watered down within a secured perimeter. {{/usCountry}}

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The cop noted that people taken out of the plane were alive, but said it did not appear as though there were injuries on the ground due to the crash. He noted that both the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) would carry out their own investigations into the crash.

Laredo, Texas plane crash: Scary videos emerge

A local page also shared a scary video of the plane crash.

“Emergency crews are responding to a reported plane crash near Loop 20 and Saunders Street. Information remains extremely limited at this time, and details are still being confirmed. Authorities have not yet released information regarding injuries, possible fatalities, or the circumstances surrounding the crash. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and expect a significant emergency response,” it noted.

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Another video showed smoke rising at a distance and several emergency vehicles responding to the scene of the crash. “They turned everyone around,” the person recording the video could be said. He was speaking of the road closure on Loop 20 due to the crash.

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The reason for the crash and information on injuries remain unknown at this point. Meanwhile Texas Department of Transportation shared that people traveling through the impacted areas should expect delays.

“Laredo PD reports a plane down in the vicinity of US 59 Loop (SL 20) and BU-59Z (Saunders St.) Details are preliminary. Prepare for possible detours and travel delays,” they wrote on X.

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More clips were shared, one which showed the plane on fire, and another which showed the crashed aircraft after the fire had been doused.

The clip with the plane on fire showed people approach the crashed jet.

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One person noted about the plane, writing on Facebook “It was going to Austin from San Jose Del Cabo but diverted to Laredo.” Another shared that the plane was a Cessna Citation Latitude, which can typically hold 8-9 passengers.

“According to FlightAware, the flight was diverted from its original destination and ultimately landed in Laredo. The exact reason for the diversion is not publicly available and could be due to weather, operational reasons, customs procedures, air traffic, or other logistical factors,” the person added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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