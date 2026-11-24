A large fire engulfed a row of stores along Stuyvesant Avenue in Union, New Jersey, early Tuesday morning, November 24. Firefighters rushed to the scene shortly after 5 am as flames spread through the rooftops and thick smoke filled the area.

A large fire engulfs a row of stores in Union, New Jersey, on November 24, 2026. (Pexel - representational image) more less

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Several local businesses, including a tea shop, food mart, Korean restaurant and pastry shop, are located in the affected row. No injuries have been reported so far, CBS News reported.

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The fire spread quickly and burned through the rooftops of the row of stores. CBS News reporter Jim Smith, reporting from Chopper 2, said the flames had rapidly moved through the buildings.

Heavy flames and thick black smoke were seen coming out of the rooftops as firefighters worked to bring the fire under control. Fire crews placed water hoses and ladder trucks around the buildings to fight the flames and stop the fire from spreading further.

Businesses affected by Union fire

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{{^usCountry}} The row of stores houses several local businesses, including a Kung Fu Tea outlet, a food mart, a Korean restaurant and a pastry shop. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The row of stores houses several local businesses, including a Kung Fu Tea outlet, a food mart, a Korean restaurant and a pastry shop. {{/usCountry}}

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The fire affected a stretch of businesses along Stuyvesant Avenue. However, it was not immediately clear how many stores had caught fire or suffered damage. It is also unclear whether any of the businesses were open when the fire started early Tuesday morning, CBS News reported.

Roads closed as firefighters battle flames

Several nearby local streets were also closed as firefighters brought equipment and emergency vehicles to the scene. The road closures were put in place to allow fire crews to bring their equipment closer to the affected buildings and carry out firefighting operations.

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Resident describes unusual smell before spotting fire

A nearby resident, Khari Scott, described noticing an unusual smell while walking in the area before seeing the emergency response. Scott said the first thing he noticed was the smell of something burning, which he said was unusual for the neighbourhood.

"Just walking here, the first thing I noticed was the smell. Also, something burning, and that's usually not typical around here," Scott told CBS News.

He said that when he stepped outside, he saw several helicopters flying over the area. "And when I came out, all I saw was a bunch of helicopters everywhere," Scott said.

No injuries reported so far

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No injuries have been reported so far in connection with the fire, CBS News reported. The cause of the fire, the extent of the damage and the number of businesses affected were not immediately known.

The firefighting operation was still underway, and further details were expected as authorities continued to respond to the incident. CBS News said the breaking news report would be updated as more information became available.