Laura Loomer ‘accosted’ at Fort Lauderdale airport, ‘Crazy black woman who was screaming…’
Laura Loomer claims she had a verbal altercation at Fort Lauderdale Airport with a woman who criticized Jews and Palestine.
Far-right commentator Laura Loomer has alleged that she was involved in a verbal altercation at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, sharing details of the incident in a post on X.
In her account, Loomer said she was “accosted” by what she described as a “crazy black woman who was screaming” at her about Palestine and Jewish people while she waited for her flight.
She further alleged that the individual shouted, “you people kill everyone,” which Loomer interpreted as a reference to Jews.
The post also claimed that the exchange escalated into a heated argument, with Loomer saying she responded by shouting back at the woman in public.
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No independent confirmation so far
As of now, there has been no independent verification of the alleged incident. No video footage of the confrontation has surfaced publicly, although Loomer suggested that someone present may have been recording and that the clip could appear online later.
There has also been no official statement from airport authorities or law enforcement confirming that such an altercation took place at the time and location described.
Post draws reactions online
Loomer’s comments gained traction on social media, drawing a mix of support and criticism. Her posts included remarks about pro-Palestinian activism, using charged language that further fuelled reactions online.
The episode comes amid tensions globally over the Israel-Palestine conflict. Experts have previously noted that such tensions can spill into public spaces, sometimes leading to confrontations between individuals.
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Loomer’s public profile
Laura Loomer is known for her controversial online presence and outspoken political views.
She has previously faced bans from several social media platforms and has been associated with far-right activism.
At present, the details of the airport incident remain based solely on Loomer’s account, with no supporting evidence publicly available.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More