Laura Loomer ‘accosted’ at Fort Lauderdale airport, ‘Crazy black woman who was screaming…’

She further alleged that the individual shouted, “you people kill everyone,” which Loomer interpreted as a reference to Jews.

In her account, Loomer said she was “accosted” by what she described as a “crazy black woman who was screaming” at her about Palestine and Jewish people while she waited for her flight.

Far-right commentator Laura Loomer has alleged that she was involved in a verbal altercation at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, sharing details of the incident in a post on X.

The post also claimed that the exchange escalated into a heated argument, with Loomer saying she responded by shouting back at the woman in public.

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No independent confirmation so far As of now, there has been no independent verification of the alleged incident. No video footage of the confrontation has surfaced publicly, although Loomer suggested that someone present may have been recording and that the clip could appear online later.

There has also been no official statement from airport authorities or law enforcement confirming that such an altercation took place at the time and location described.

Post draws reactions online Loomer’s comments gained traction on social media, drawing a mix of support and criticism. Her posts included remarks about pro-Palestinian activism, using charged language that further fuelled reactions online.

The episode comes amid tensions globally over the Israel-Palestine conflict. Experts have previously noted that such tensions can spill into public spaces, sometimes leading to confrontations between individuals.

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Loomer’s public profile Laura Loomer is known for her controversial online presence and outspoken political views.

She has previously faced bans from several social media platforms and has been associated with far-right activism.

At present, the details of the airport incident remain based solely on Loomer’s account, with no supporting evidence publicly available.