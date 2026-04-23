Laura Loomer loses Bill Maher defamation case: What is the Donald Trump remark that led to row? Watch video

Laura Loomer, far-right critic and Donald Trump ally, lost a defamation case she'd filed against HBO and Bill Maher over a remark concerning her and the president.

Laura Loomer lost her defamation case against Bill Maher. (X/@AFpost, Facebook/Bill Maher)

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A federal judge ruled that the Real Time host's joke constituted protected speech and not defamation, thus throwing out Loomer's case. Loomer had alleged that Maher's joke lowered her standing within Trump's orbit and even cost her a job opportunity. Meanwhile, US District Judge James Moody Jr. ruled any “reasonable” viewer “would have understood” that Maher was making a joke, and not a statement of fact.

Also Read | Laura Loomer called out for ‘God hates you’ post about Candace Owens: ‘There is no excuse for this’

After the judgement, Maher's old remark resurfaced online. He had passed the comment about Loomer and Trump back on September 13, 2024. Here's what Bill Maher had said about Laura Loomer.

What Bill Maher said about Laura Loomer? Watch old clip

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{{^usCountry}} Maher reminded his audience about an editorial they had put out about ‘who’s Trump f**king'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maher reminded his audience about an editorial they had put out about ‘who’s Trump f**king'. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “It's not nobody,” Maher commented. “He's been a dog for too long and it's not Melania,” the host could be heard saying in the clip against the background of audience laughter. “I think we have our answer, I think it might be Laura Loomer,” Maher had further said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It's not nobody,” Maher commented. “He's been a dog for too long and it's not Melania,” the host could be heard saying in the clip against the background of audience laughter. “I think we have our answer, I think it might be Laura Loomer,” Maher had further said. {{/usCountry}}

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A longer version of the clip of Maher surfaced where he claimed Loomer was in an ‘arranged relationship’ to ‘affect the election’.

Maher went on to pass other remarks about Loomer. commenting on her ‘closeness’ to Trump. “She's 31, looks like his type,” Maher had continued.

Laura Loomer's statement on Bill Maher case judgement

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Loomer, meanwhile, issued a statement on X after she'd lost the case.

“The ruling today by Judge Moody in favor of Bill Maher following his initial dismissal of Bill Maher’s motion to dismiss my defamation lawsuit is both factually and legally wrong. Maher and HBO defamed me per se by publishing that I “f*cked the president” for simply traveling on an airplane to a Presidential debate and expressing my adoration for President Trump and his MAGA Agenda,” she wrote.

Loomer added “The same judge previously denied Maher and HBO's motion to dismiss on this basis. The judge's new premise, which is outrageous, taken from media articles, is that I said I loved the president because he’s a great president, I hugged him and traveled on President Trump’s plane with him and his staff to the Presidential debate in 2024 in a professional capacity and as a journalist. For these reasons, the judge says Maher could make an alleged “joke” that I had f*cked Trump. This was no joke and even if it was, it was legally actionable and has led to continued defamation, threats and misogynistic and unwanted sexual comments to be made towards me. It is also very disrespectful and defamatory of President Trump and @FLOTUS, both of whom I respect greatly.”

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“It is beyond the pale for any judge to say that a woman can be accused of having sex with a man and have it be brushed off as “a joke” just because she proclaimed a platonic love for their politics and leadership style. The ruling is totally dishonest and misogynistic. I am a professional woman who simply traveled as a guest to the Presidential debate, and everyone knows Bill Maher was a strong supporter of Kamala Harris and rabidly anti-Trump at the time he made these defamatory comments about me. This wasn’t a joke. He was trying to further the election of Kamala Harris and smear my reputation when I have always been highly professional in my support of President Trump,” Loomer also said.

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“This judgement should be reversed on appeal either at the Eleventh Circuit and at the Supreme Court if necessary. It’s truly an attack on women and the truth,” she concluded.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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