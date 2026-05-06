Laura Loomer ripped for profanity-laden rant against Candace Owens in latest meltdown, ‘Your mental decline…’

Laura Loomer is being slammed for a profanity-laden rant against Candace Owens amid a doxxing row involving the two of them. In an X post, Loomer accused Owens of being a liar and attacked her husband, George Farmer.

Laura Loomer ripped for profanity-laden rant against Candace Owens in latest meltdown(@LauraLoomer/X, @CandaceOwensPod/X)

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“Candace Owens now wants to say family is off limits since she has been caught lying about her drunk ass foreigner husband who should be denaturalized by the Trump administration,” Loomer wrote. “She attacked one of my brothers, who is disabled. She attacked my entire family with vicious lies and they don’t even share my politics.”

“Fuck that stupid cu**,” Loomer added. “I mean Cu**. With a capital C. She is depraved and deserves everything coming her way. She is going to get the karma she deserves in court.”

Loomer added in the comment section, “She attacks Charlie Kirk’s family everyday. She is a depraved liar. A sick woman who deserves to be bankrupted.”

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{{^usCountry}} Loomer has repeatedly brought up Owens’ husband during their feuds, referring to Farmer's DUI arrest in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Loomer has repeatedly brought up Owens’ husband during their feuds, referring to Farmer's DUI arrest in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the comment section, Loomer is being slammed for her language. “You have a foul and disguising mouth for a “lady”,” one user wrote. “She's crushing snowflakes, and this meltdown proves it,” wrote a user, while another said, “In a sane world, you'd be deported.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the comment section, Loomer is being slammed for her language. “You have a foul and disguising mouth for a “lady”,” one user wrote. “She's crushing snowflakes, and this meltdown proves it,” wrote a user, while another said, “In a sane world, you'd be deported.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Your mental decline is fascinating to watch,” wrote a user. “We are really seeing the collapse of America when ideological opponents use threats of denaturalization for personal disputes,” another said.

The Candace Owens-Laura Loomer doxxing row

Loomer recently hit out at Owens after she accused the Trump ally of doxxing her personal car. Loomer called Owens a “pathological liar” and asked for accountability. Loomer lost her cool after Owens accused her of “using her fiancé to hack user data with the express goal of stalking her adversaries,” and noted that it is a crime.”

Loomer blasted Owens, accusing her of lying and noting that information on her cars is publicly available.

“Candace, you are a pathological liar. Your information regarding your cars is publicly available online through your trust and your husband’s own arrest record. The VIN number publicly traces to all other vehicles that you own. You and your husband’s degeneracy is all publicly available and all of the information that I have posted about you is PUBLICLY AVAILABLE!” Loomer wrote on X.

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“You are a malicious liar and you will be held accountable in court,” added Loomer.

Owens also claimed in a recent post that she had to approach the police after somebody tried to impersonate her to open a State Farm account for her and her husband.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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