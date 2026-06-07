Lauren Boebert snaps at reporter over Thomas Massie affair allegation; 'F--- you, first of all'

Representative Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., expressed her anger towards a Fox News Digital reporter after he initiated inquiries regarding claims of a sexual relationship between her and Representative Thomas Massie, R-Ky., which were recently brought to light by a woman who identified herself as Massie's former girlfriend.

Rep. Lauren Boebert hit out at reporter for asking a question about alleged affair with Thomas Massie.(Getty Images via AFP)

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“F – – – you, first of all!”Boebert remarked to a Fox News Digital journalist while referencing allegations made by Massie’s purported former girlfriend.

“If you're gonna bring me into this, like, the sexist stuff is like out of control,” she said. “So there's your clickbait that you were looking for.”

Boebert then decided not to elaborate on the allegations

This interaction occurred after Boebert had been addressing President Donald Trump's attempts to displace Republican incumbents and the political prospects of Massie.

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{{^usCountry}} Who is Cynthia West? All on allegations against Thomas Massie {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Who is Cynthia West? All on allegations against Thomas Massie {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cynthia West, a former congressional staff member who had previously been employed by Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., alleged that Massie boasted to her about a purported sexual encounter with Boebert shortly after his wife's passing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cynthia West, a former congressional staff member who had previously been employed by Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., alleged that Massie boasted to her about a purported sexual encounter with Boebert shortly after his wife's passing. {{/usCountry}}

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West further claimed that Massie proposed $5,000 to her in exchange for withdrawing a wrongful termination lawsuit she was filing against Spartz, who is an associate of Massie. These allegations emerged just one week before Massie's defeat in the House primary on May 19.

"I don't want to talk about anybody's exes and their crazy s– – – that they do," Boebert told the journalist.

Thomas Massie and Epstein files

In September, Massie emerged as the sole male Republican legislator prepared to challenge Trump regarding his refusal to disclose the un-redacted Epstein files.

“It’s myself and three women, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace and Lauren Boebert," Massie stated at the time. "And these are women taking up for women. And I think we need more men on the Republican side of the aisle to step forward and do the right thing.”

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Massie recent declared his intention to file for re-election in 2028. There is considerable speculation that Massie may pursue a presidential candidacy in 2028, as he has indicated uncertainty about the specific position for which he will seek re-election.

"I haven’t made a final decision about which office to seek, if I run," he stated in a post on X, where he announced his re-election filing with the Federal Election Commission.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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