Lawrence, MA shooting update: 3 teens shot near Lawrence High School; public urged to avoid Crawford and Exeter streets

Update (5:27pm EDT): Lawrence Police Chief Maurice Aguiler said his department has been looking for the shooter. He noted that the shooting did not take place on school property, though the scene is near a pair of schools, per NBC.

Police responded to a shooting near Lawrence High School in Massachusetts on Monday. (Unsplash)

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Massachusetts State Police said they were assisting local police with the shooting.

Lawrence firefighters were called to the scene to help with injuries, and a Medflight helicopter was requested, landing at Lawrence General Hospital around 3:40 pm, as per Eagle Tribune.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and Aguiler said he hoped to share an update later Monday afternoon, as per reports.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Initial story: A shooting near Lawrence High School in Massachusetts left three teenagers injured Monday afternoon, sending police to the area and prompting a warning for people to stay away from the scene.

What happened

Police Chief Maurice Aguiler said injuries to two of the teens were not life threatening, while the third teen's injuries were more serious, as per The Eagle-Tribune.

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Lawrence police reported a large police presence near the intersection of Crawford and Exeter streets, which was visible in the area Monday afternoon, according to NBC Boston.

Massachusetts State Police said they were assisting local police with a shooting that had been reported, per NBC Boston. It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

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Location details

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The Lt. Colonel Edward J. Higgins Swimming Pool and a public housing complex are located at the intersection. Two schools and Shawsheen Park are also nearby.

Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection near the public pool in Lawrence on Monday.