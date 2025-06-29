Search
Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
Lawton Fort Sill Freedom Festival shooting: Officers respond to reports of fireworks and gunfire, person in custody

BySumanti Sen
Jun 29, 2025 12:53 PM IST

One person was taken into custody after a shooting incident at Lawton Fort Sill Freedom Festival, The Lawton Police Department (LPD) said.

Despite the shooting, however, the event continued. No injuries were reported.

Lawton Fort Sill Freedom Festival shooting: Officers respond to reports of fireworks and gunfire (Pixabay - representational image)
Despite the shooting, however, the event continued. No injuries were reported.

What we know so far

The Lawton Police Department wrote on Facebook, “On June 28, 2025, Lawton Police quickly responded to reports of fireworks and possible gunfire at the Freedom Festival in Elmer Thomas Park. One person was taken into custody, and the event continued safely with no injuries reported.”

Several Facebook posts also confirmed the shooting. A user shared a video on the Facebook page Lawton Grapevine, showing people running amid chaos. “Shooting at the park,” the post is captioned.

Another user said, “This is just so ridiculous. You go to an event to have fun and to be with the community and then people just start shooting. It’s crazy.”

One witness wrote, “Seriously!! You can’t even watch fireworks with your babies anymore without some stupid a** pos shooting a gun!! We seen everyone running and I stopped accessed pushed my 7 yr old and 8 yr old under a pickup truck and my 8 month old infant and husband by a truck when I didn’t hear another shot they ran… i couldnt find my neice for second, scariest momentt of my life….people man my children could have been hurt. I hate this world.”


