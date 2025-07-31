Lee Vogler family: Who is Danville councilman's wife Blair Vogler and children?

Lee Vogler, who has served on the Danville City Council in Virginia for more than a decade, was seriously injured on Wednesday after a man, identified as Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, doused him in gasoline and set him on fire. Authorities said that the motive behind the attack was ‘personal’. The 38-year-old politician was flown to a burn unit in North Carolina following the attack. Lee Vogler and wife Blair have two children(X)

According to officials, Buck Hayes, forced his way into Vogler’s office at Showcase Magazine, confronted him, then chased him outside and set him ablaze. The suspect was arrested at the scene on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding.

“Lee is fighting for his life,” said Andrew Scott Brooks, publisher of the magazine. “There’s no excuse for violence, no matter the circumstances.”

Two employees were in the building when the attack occurred, Brooks said. According to police and witnesses, Vogler ran through the office yelling for help after being doused in gasoline. A colleague called for help as Hayes allegedly chased Vogler outside and ignited the fire.

“Our door is locked,” Brooks said. “They forced their way into the office, and went to Lee. The next thing, Lee is running through the office covered in gasoline, yelling for our officemate to call 911."

Who is Lee Vogler's wife, Blair? All on their children

Lee Vogler is a family man whose personal life has come into focus amid the incident. He is married to Blair Vogler, with whom he shares two young children, Kingston and Ava.

Their children, Kingston and Ava, attend Danville Public Schools.

Vogler has been a member of the Danville City Council for over 12 years, currently in his fourth term. As a managing partner at Andrew Brooks Media Group, a marketing firm, he oversees regional magazine publications, a branded merchandise site, and a music publishing company, per the company’s website.

He earned his degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2010 and returned to his hometown to pursue a political career. In 2010, he founded Moving Danville Forward, a group aimed at generating ideas to rejuvenate the city.

Danville lies approximately 140 miles (227 kilometers) north of Charlotte, North Carolina.

(With AP inputs)