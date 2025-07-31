Who is Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes? 5 facts on the suspect who set Lee Vogler on fire

Lee Vogler, a councilman from Virginia was set on fire by an attacker in Danville city, Virginia on Wednesday. The attacker has been identified as 29-year-old Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes. Lee Vogler. (@LeeVogler/X)

Danville's Vice Mayor, James Buckner, confirmed that it was a targeted attack that took place at the office of a local publication, Showcase Magazine, on the 700 block of Main Street in Danville, ABC13 reported. Lee is being flown to the University of North Carolina's burn unit in Chapel Hill.

The Danville Police Department said that Vogler was treated at the scene, and he was subsequently flown to Chapel Hill for further treatment. They were unable to provide further updates on the condition of the councilman. They said the suspect knew the councilman and it was targeted attack.

Who is Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes? - 5 facts

1. Vogler and Hayes appeared to know each other

The suspect, Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, and councilman Lee Vogler knew each other from before, the Danville Police Deaprtment confirmed.

"Based on the investigation at the time of this release, the victim and the suspect are known to each other and the attack stems from a personal matter not related to the victim’s position on Danville City Council or any other political affiliation," DPD said.

2. Photo of the suspect surfaces

Social media sleuths dug out photos of the suspect, Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes and it went viral. However, as of now, a mugshot has not been released by the Danville Police.

3. Left the scene and taken into custody at traffic stop

Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes left the scene of the shooting on Main Street in Danville, Virginia and was later captured by the Danville PD officers from a nearby traffic stop, the DPD said.

4. Forced his way inside, chased Vogler, and attacked

Hayes forced his way inside the Showcase Magazine's Main Street office where Vogler was in, the police revealed. As Vogler tried to flee the scene, Hayes followed him, doused him in gasoline and set him on fire.

5. Charges incoming

The Danville Police Department said that the charges against Hayes will be filed soon. This story will be updated when they are filed.