Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes: Lee Vogler's suspect's alleged photo surfaces amid fire incident

Yash Nitish Bajaj
Updated on: Jul 31, 2025 12:20 am IST

Danville councilman Lee Vogler was set on fire in an apparent attack inside the offices of Showcase Magazine on Main Street on Wednesday

Danville councilman Lee Vogler was set on fire in an apparent attack inside the offices of Showcase Magazine on Main Street on Wednesday. The suspect, Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, allegedly confronted the Virginia politician and doused him with a flammable liquid, Danville Police Department said. Both rushed outside where Hayes allegedly set Vogler on fire.

Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes allegedly lit Virginia councilman Lee Vogler on fire(X)
Hayes, 29, of Danville, is in custody, police said. Lee Vogler was taken to a hospital, but his condition is not known yet. Investigators believe the attack stemmed from a “personal matter” and was unrelated to his politics or work as councilman, authorities said.

Read More: What caused Fremont explosion in Nebraska? Chilling details revealed as several streets closed

Now, Editor of UnderstandingCongress.org shared a link to a wedding profile, claiming that it is of the suspect. Hindustan Times cannot verify the authenticity of the claim yet.

“Lunatic, “Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes”, 29 arrested for dousing Virginia Danville Councilman Lee Vogler. This is the worse type of injury to overcome. Praying for @LeeVogler,” another local posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They attached a photo along with their tweet.

Vogler has spent over 12 years on the Danville City Council and is currently in his fourth term. He is married with two children. Professionally, he is a managing partner at Andrew Brooks Media Group, a marketing firm that runs several regional magazines, a branded merchandise site, and a music publishing company.

Read More: Nationwide Walmart, McDonald's boycotts to begin from August 1: Here's all you need to know

A 2010 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, Vogler returned to Danville to pursue public office. That same year, he launched Moving Danville Forward, a group focused on generating ideas to revitalize the city.

(With AP inputs)

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
