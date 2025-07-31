Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes: Lee Vogler's suspect's alleged photo surfaces amid fire incident

Danville councilman Lee Vogler was set on fire in an apparent attack inside the offices of Showcase Magazine on Main Street on Wednesday. The suspect, Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, allegedly confronted the Virginia politician and doused him with a flammable liquid, Danville Police Department said. Both rushed outside where Hayes allegedly set Vogler on fire. Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes allegedly lit Virginia councilman Lee Vogler on fire(X)

Hayes, 29, of Danville, is in custody, police said. Lee Vogler was taken to a hospital, but his condition is not known yet. Investigators believe the attack stemmed from a “personal matter” and was unrelated to his politics or work as councilman, authorities said.

Editor of UnderstandingCongress.org shared a link to a wedding profile, claiming that it is of the suspect.

“Lunatic, “Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes”, 29 arrested for dousing Virginia Danville Councilman Lee Vogler. This is the worse type of injury to overcome. Praying for @LeeVogler,” another local posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They attached a photo along with their tweet.

Vogler has spent over 12 years on the Danville City Council and is currently in his fourth term. He is married with two children. Professionally, he is a managing partner at Andrew Brooks Media Group, a marketing firm that runs several regional magazines, a branded merchandise site, and a music publishing company.

A 2010 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, Vogler returned to Danville to pursue public office. That same year, he launched Moving Danville Forward, a group focused on generating ideas to revitalize the city.

(With AP inputs)