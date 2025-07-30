Nationwide Walmart, McDonald's boycotts to begin from August 1: Here's all you need to know

The People's Union USA will launch a nationwide boycott of Walmart and McDonald's that is set to start on August 1 and run the entire month. The group is urging Americans to stop spending money at the retail behemoths. Walmart, McDonald's boycott: John Schwarz, the founder of The People's Union USA, announced on Instagram that a boycott of McDonald's and Walmart was planned for August.(Representative Image/AFP)

This comes after a string of boycotts initiated by consumers that occurred after President Donald Trump was re-elected in January.

Progressive organizations have taken the lead in this campaign, voicing disapproval of firms' retraction of their diversity employment pledges as well as worries about worker rights and corporate tax evasion.

People's Union USA founder announces Walmart, McDonald's boycotts

John Schwarz, the founder of The People's Union USA, announced on Instagram that a boycotts of McDonald's and Walmart were planned for August.

In the past, this grassroots campaign has led nationwide 24-hour “economic blackouts” and coordinated boycotts against Amazon, Walmart, and Target. Schwartz has over 360,000 TikTok fans and over 500,000 Instagram followers.

The goal of the August campaign is to prevent customers from spending money at McDonald's for the whole month. Walmart and Lowe's will also be the targets of comparable measures.

The People's Union has advised customers to postpone unnecessary purchases at the Walmart during the period of the boycott or, if possible, reroute purchases to small, independent firms.

“We are not a political party,” The People's Union USA's mission said in a statement. “We are not a protest. We are a movement of people, organizing to take back control of our economy, government and future of our country.”

What we know about McDonald's boycott

With an estimated 68 million patrons every day, McDonald's is the biggest restaurant chain in the world.

McDonald's has been facing boycotts from the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement since 2023.

Last year, McDonald's decision to reduce its diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives has drawn criticism.

A list of the main complaints with each targeted corporation was posted on the website of The People's Union USA earlier this year. The grievances inlcuded tax evasion, labor conditions, and general monopolistic conduct.

McDonald's landed on the list due to alleged “tax avoidance and known lobbying against wage increases.”

What we know about Walmart boycott

The People's Union USA launched Walmart boycott in April as well, with Schwartz saying, “We're boycotting Walmart because they've become the symbol of everything that's wrong with corporate power in this country... Our mission is simple, we want these corporations to start paying their fair share of taxes so the American people can finally be relieved of the burden of federal income tax.”

Boycott of Lowe's is also planned for August. Moreover, Amazon, Uber, and Pepsi Co. will face boycotts in September.