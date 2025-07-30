What caused Fremont explosion in Nebraska? Chilling details revealed as several streets closed

The explosion at the Horizon Biofuels plant in Fremont that claimed three lives is now a recovery effort, announced Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg. A drone is seen above as firefighters battle a fire after an explosion in an industrial area in Fremont, Neb., Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)(AP)

At the press conference, the mayor said, teams are looking for two young girls and a male who worked at the plant. “We have not been able to get in,” he added.

The structure is still torching, according to officials. Crews will remain on the scene "until it is done, according to the Fremont rural fire chief.

Officials from Nebraska Task Force One stated that they are "delaying" efforts to contact the victims, who have not yet been identified.

According to officials, the structure suffered damage due to the explosion and the ongoing fire, making it unsafe for firemen to enter.

During the search, local officials communicate with the relatives of the victims.

Also Read: Nationwide Walmart, McDonald's boycotts to begin from August 1: Here's all you need to know

What caused Fremont explosion?

At this time, the cause of the Fremont blast is unknown.

KETV Investigates examined Horizon Biofuels' OSHA record and discovered five major infractions related to a 2012 complaint.

The firm was fined $12,000 for the violations, which included not protecting workers from possible chemical exposure and not establishing and maintaining a sufficient energy control scheme. Horizon Biofuels reached a settlement of $6,000.

Fremont explosion: What we know about rescue efforts

To assess the damage, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office is using drones and Task Force 1's helicopter.

The Red Cross and the Salvation Army have been collaborating to keep staff hydrated as they work in shifts due to the heat.

Fremont explosion: Several streets closed

Police have set barricades, and people are asked to avoid the area.

Union Street, Schneider Street, West Cloverly Road, and East Cloverly Road have been closed in the vicinity of the scene, per the sheriff's office, KET V reported.

The explosion has shocked the local population, with one woman explaining the scene as a "fireball" that consumed the building.