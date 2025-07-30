Watch: Powerful Fremont explosion rips through biofuel plant in Nebraska, Mayor denounces ‘tragedy’ as 3 killed

Three people, including two young girls and one adult, were confirmed dead after a huge explosion tore through a biofuels plant in Nebraska. The blast destroyed the facility and led to ongoing firefighting efforts, with local leaders expressing their condolences for those affected. Fremont explosion: Police and firefighters respond to the scene of an explosion in Fremont, Neb., Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (KETV via AP)(AP)

“My heart hurts,” Joey Spellerberg, the mayor of Fremont, stated during a press conference. “It's a tragedy. We pray for every person involved.”

Fremont explosion: Who were the victims?

Spellerberg said the two kids had been waiting for the worker at the plant, who was thought to be the third victim, to end their shift so they could visit to the doctor. The mayor mentioned that both kids were less than 12-year-old, but he did not reveal their exact age.

Following the explosion, photos reveal that the tall tower of the factory snapped off, revealing twisted steel and ripped paneling. Residents stated that the blast's force caused their homes to tremble, and debris was strewn all over the land.

Also Read: Nationwide Walmart, McDonald's boycotts to begin from August 1: Here's all you need to know

Fremont Fire Chief opens up about the tragedy

According to Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg, “continuing flames and hazardous conditions have prevented fire crews from entering the Horizon Biofuels plant to search for those missing following Tuesday's massive explosion.”

Speaking to Omaha radio station KFAB on Tuesday, Spellerberg said, “The fire burned through the night, even in the rain. The feed mill and office areas have been engulfed in flames—it really hasn't stopped.”

After emergency personnel arrived at the site, Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt reported "heavy smoke and a lot of flames."

The Horizon facility presented particular difficulties due to its location in an industrial region encircled by factories and food processing facilities.

Fremont residents give chilling details

Taylor Kirklin, a local who lives roughly half a mile from the plant, described the blast as startling. "Our whole house shook. It was so loud, we thought someone had crashed into our dog kennel business," she said as per Newsweek.

The explosion was followed by a huge plume of smoke, and confusion spread rapidly, Kirklin said. "We weren't even sure which plant it was at first—there are so many facilities nearby."