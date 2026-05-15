Legacy High School shooting reports: Scene contained after ‘active shooter' claims; no injuries

Reports of an active shooter situation at Legacy High School, northwest Las Vegas, Nevada sparked a lockdown on Thursday afternoon.

Representational.(Unsplash)

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According to Fox 5 KVU TV, the situation is now contained, and the massive police response was due to reports of an armed person. A shooting did not take place.

The Las Vegas Police Department has said that the situation is now contained and there is no threat to the public.

The schools near the Legacy High School were also briefly placed on lockdown, which has now been lifted. However, the police are still on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

As of now, it is unclear if the suspect contained is related the school in any way. The school has not yet released a statement.

Legacy High School is located on Deer Springs Way, North Las Vegas. It is part of the Clark County Public Schools.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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