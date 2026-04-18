Lena tornado damage: Illinois village left with trail of destruction after powerful storm

A powerful storm system that swept through parts of the US Midwest has left a trail of destruction in Lena, Illinois, where a reported tornado caused significant structural damage, uprooted trees, and scattered debris across the small town, according to ABC WQAD.

A tornado has ravaged Lena, Illinois, causing severe damage and leaving thousands without power. Emergency crews are on-site, but access to the area is restricted(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Drone footage captured shortly after impact shows widespread destruction with damaged rooftops, broken and debris in residential areas.

The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office said that downed trees and wires make it impossible to enter Lena and has asked the public to avoid the area.

Read more: Tornado near Wausau, WI? Weston, Mosinee, Stevens Point, Ringle on alert

Drone footage reveals scale of destruction

The drone video circulating online shows entire sections of Lena affected, with homes appearing partially destroyed and large debris scattered across roads and yards. In some areas, trees have been snapped or uprooted entirely.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Video reports from CBS News Chicago also confirmed that a tornado was reported in the area, with footage showing damaged buildings and emergency crews responding to the situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Video reports from CBS News Chicago also confirmed that a tornado was reported in the area, with footage showing damaged buildings and emergency crews responding to the situation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Residents described chaotic scenes as the storm passed through, with strong winds tearing through neighborhoods in a matter of minutes. Weather Fatalities on X has reported that there have been no immediate reports of fatalities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents described chaotic scenes as the storm passed through, with strong winds tearing through neighborhoods in a matter of minutes. Weather Fatalities on X has reported that there have been no immediate reports of fatalities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The community is closed, with no traffic entering or leaving until further notice, according to a Sheriff's Office advisory, WIFR reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The community is closed, with no traffic entering or leaving until further notice, according to a Sheriff's Office advisory, WIFR reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Cleveland tornado warning: Scary wall cloud seen as city, videos surface Emergency response underway {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Cleveland tornado warning: Scary wall cloud seen as city, videos surface Emergency response underway {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Power outages have been reported in several areas, and utility crews are working to restore services. According to ComEd’s outage map, 1,500 customers in Lena are without power, and overall, 3,177 households are without power in Stephenson County.

Lena Brewing Company, located at 9426 W. Wagner Road, said on Facebook that it is welcoming anybody in need of food, power, or community support, per WIFR. However, the brewery has alerted people that they do not have WiFi or phone service at the moment.

Residents were advised by Illinois EMA to charge their phones and be ready to go to a room without windows or the basement, as several emergency lights and fallen trees can be seen in the town on Lena's live video stream.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A powerful storm line is still moving into Illinois from across Iowa.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON