Lil Durk trial: Why defense wants emergency hearing on DJ Akademiks interview; Fresh drama after closing arguments

The trial of rapper Lil Durk is nearing a potential end with the jury deliberating on a decision after closing arguments at the Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday, August 9.

Rapper Lil Druk. (Lil Druk on Instagram)

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But, even as the jury deliberates on Durk Devontay Banks' role in the death of rapper Quando Rondo, his lawyers sought emergency evidence hearing in the case - a surprise turn, given the closing arguments in the case were already over.

According to Los Angeles Magazine, which is covering the trial live, the defense attorneys have filed a motion for an emergency hearing over the Lil Durk’s interview with DJ Akademiks. They alleged the prosecution played selectively edited-out clips from the trial during the closing arguments to construct a “brazen confession” for murder-for-hire.

Why Did Lil Durk's Attorneys Sought Emergency Hearing?

Deep Dive What was the reason for Lil Durk's defense to request an emergency hearing regarding DJ Akademiks' interview? Lil Durk's defense argued that the prosecution used selectively edited clips from his interview with DJ Akademiks in closing arguments, which misrepresented his statements and could mislead the jury. They sought an emergency hearing to present additional context from the interview. How could a verdict in Lil Durk's trial impact his future legal challenges? Even if found not guilty in this trial, Lil Durk may remain in custody due to a pending racketeering case against him, which could allow prosecutors to argue he is a flight risk or a danger to the community. What do prosecutors claim about Lil Durk's involvement in the murder-for-hire case? Prosecutors allege that Lil Durk orchestrated a shooting targeting rival rapper Quando Rondo as an act of revenge, with evidence including testimonies from cooperating witnesses and financial records linking him to the incident.

They alleged that the clips leave out portions where the rapper provides context on the so-called "brazen confession" which could potentially misdirect the jury in their decision. They want an emergency hearing where the additional clips will be played. Alternatively, they asked for the jury to receive the versions of the clips before they come to a verdict.

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Brian Steel, and Christy O'Connor (Lil Durk's attorneys) “hereby files this application renewing his request to admit additional portions of Mr. Banks' statements to DJ Akademiks (...) in light of the government's misleading arguments in its rebuttal closing,” the filing stated, according to LA Magazine.

“In the alternative, Mr. Banks requests a curative instruction, directing the jury's attention to the government's arguments and reminding the jury that its verdict may be based on the government's failure to bring it complete evidence of Mr. Banks' statements in that interview.”

DJ Akademiks Claims Video Was ‘Script’

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The interview with DJ Akademiks became the focal point for the prosecutor's argument that Lil Durk organized a murder-for-hire hit on Quando Rondo. As the interview became key both on Tuesday and Wednesday, DJ Akademiks, in one of his streams, claimed that the video was scripted.

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“Prosecutor Morse (Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Morse, the lead prosecutor in the case) look at the podcaster eyes. DJ, yo, Morse, my ****, I'm testifying,” DJ Academiks said.

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“Listen, do not try to use me against Durk. That's my man. Facts. Look at the podcaster's eyes. He knows what you know. You could cut the awkward shock with a knife. I don't know nothing. What are you talking about? ****, that was a script.

“That was a script,” he continued. "That was a script. Hey, well, put this in the pill. That was a script. I got to tell everybody the truth. I got to tell everybody the truth.”