Lil Jon, wife Nicole Smith's heartbreaking reaction to son DJ Young Slade's death: 'Nathan loved his family'

Rapper Lil Jon’s son, DJ Young Slade, who was reported missing earlier this week, was found dead on Friday. His body was recovered from a pond in Milton, Georgia. Police said there were no indications of foul play. Lil Jon’s son, DJ Young Slade, was found dead Friday. (X)

DJ Young Slade, whose real name was Nathan Smith, was 27.

Lil Jon announced his son’s death in a statement to TMZ, expressing profound grief over the loss.

“I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother, Nicole Smith, and I are devastated. Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted -- he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest,” he told the outlet.

"He was an amazingly talented young man; a music producer, an artist and engineer, and graduate of NYU. We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together we're comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him."

Lil Jon also thanked the Milton Police Department for its efforts in searching for his son.

About the case DJ Young Slade was reported missing in Milton, Georgia, on Tuesday after he reportedly ran out of his home. The Milton Police Department issued a missing person alert stating that he was last seen in the vicinity of Baldwin Drive and Mayfield Road at approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

Authorities said Slade was believed to be "disoriented and in need of assistance."

The alert described him as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, and noted that he did not have a phone with him.

At the time, a representative for Lil Jon told The Daily Mail that the family was deeply concerned for his safety.

"Family and friends are concerned for his safety," the representative said. "The family is asking for privacy at this time. We are also asking for continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe. Thank you."