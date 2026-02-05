Lil Jon's son missing: Who is ‘Young Slade’ a.k.a Nathan Smith? All on the 28-year-old Georgia DJ

Nathan Smith, the 28-year-old son of a Georgia rapper, has gone missing from Milton, Georgia, the police announced in a missing poster on Tuesday. Smith, who goes by the stage name 'Young Blood,' is a Georgia-based Disc Jockey. A member of the agency than manages Smith also confirmed the Fox News that the young DJ is missing. Lil Jon (L) with his son, DJ Young Slade. (DJ Young Slade on Instagram)

The Milton Police Department issued a missing person's alert for Smith on Tuesday around 4 p.m. Fox 5 reported. The poster said that he left his home early in the morning on Tuesday, and the family has not been able to contact him since then.

The poster said that Nathan Smith is 5 feet 9 and weighs about 150 pounds. The poster stated that Smith “may be disoriented and in need of assistance,” adding that he also does not have his phone with him. The family and police are reportedly fearing for his well-being.

Who Is Young Slade? Young Slade, a.k.a Nathan Smith, is a Milton, Georgia-based DJ and musician. He regularly performs in the Georgia hip hop circuits and has several singles out. He has been featured on the MTV show 'MTV Family Legacy.'

He is Lil John's first child, with Nicole Smith (married in 2004), and was born in 1998. Lil John, whose real name is Jonathan Smith, later separated amicably from Nicole Smith after nearly two decades together. Lil John is currently dating Jamila Sozahdah, and they have a daughter, Nahara.

This story is being updated.