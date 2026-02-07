Edit Profile
    Lil Jon son Nathan Smith cause of death: Cops give update after body found in Georgia pond; ‘no indication…’

    Lil Jon's missing son Nathan Smith is believed to be dead after authorities found a body in a Georgia pond. 

    Published on: Feb 07, 2026 1:48 AM IST
    By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
    Lil Jon's missing son Nathan Smith is believed to be dead after authorities found a body in a Georgia pond. The announcement came from the Milton Police Department on Friday. Investigators believe it to be Smith though official confirmation from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office is awaited.

    Nathan Smith also known as DJ Young Slade was last seen at his Milton residence on Tuesday morning. (X/@IAmLilRico)
    Nathan Smith also known as DJ Young Slade was last seen at his Milton residence on Tuesday morning. (X/@IAmLilRico)

    Authorities gave an update on the cause of death, saying “Based on the investigation to date, there is no indication of foul play. However, the Milton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division will continue to treat this as an open and active investigation.”

    They added, “We extend our deepest condolences to the Smith family during this difficult time.”

    Smith also known as DJ Young Slade was last seen at his Milton residence on Tuesday morning.

    (This is a developing story)

    • Shuvrajit Das Biswas
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shuvrajit Das Biswas

      Shuvrajit has covered entertainment, US, and India news in his time as a digital journalist, working on trending and long-form immersive content. When off work, he's usually doom scrolling, binge-watching something, or debating online.Read More

    © 2026 HindustanTimes