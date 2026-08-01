Linda Blair: Why did authorities raid The Exorcist star's house? All we know about investigative warrant

Linda Blair experienced an uninvited intrusion at her residence in Southern California when law enforcement officials conducted a raid to look into a reported kennel operation.

Law enforcement raided Linda Blair's home due to alleged violations of her kennel permit, discovering 200 dogs instead of the allowed 60. The inspection, part of a county investigation, focused on ensuring animal safety and compliance with regulations. (Linda Blair/Instagram)

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As per the officials from Los Angeles County, the home of The Exorcist actress was examined on Friday under an "investigative warrant" due to several alleged violations, including the excessive number of animals kept on the premises.

Linda's permit allegedly permitted her to keep approximately 60 dogs. However, authorities discovered 200 dogs on the premises, which seems to breach the permit regulations, as per TMZ.

Linda Blair house raided: All on house investigation

The inspection was conducted as part of a collaborative effort between the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control and the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning.

"The goal is to inspect this property for buildings and structures associated with a kennel operation reported to have more than 100 dogs," the department told People.

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{{^usCountry}} "The warrant allows us to lawfully access the property and verify compliance with County codes." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The warrant allows us to lawfully access the property and verify compliance with County codes." {{/usCountry}}

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DACC speaks about Linda's kennel facility permits

According to the DACC, Linda's kennel facility permits lapsed in 2023, and multiple efforts by county agencies to reach her were not responded to.

"Our priority is the safety and well-being of both the animals on the property and the people who may be working or residing here," the department stressed.

"This inspection will help us determine whether conditions meet required standards. As this is an active and ongoing investigation, DACC is not able to answer specific questions about this case at this time."

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According to TMZ, Linda was present during the search and was described as "extremely cooperative." The publication also stated that no dogs were taken from the property.

Linda Blair reacts to house search

In an Instagram post on Friday, she commented on the "surprise visit," stating: “Checking in, I'm good. The animals are good in lieu of our surprise visit in 105° heat!”

"With as busy as we all are in animal rescue and saving lives from the hot deserts and abandoned animals and shelters, everyone's emails and social media are overloaded!"

Clarifying that the situation was merely a matter of overlooked paperwork, Linda added: “Turns out we just have some paperwork to do and some diagrams but as everybody knows, I'm looking to move so I can be more educational and help more animals.”

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“I'd rather move forward. And I always say you know a good old-fashioned letter of contact always works. Be safe safe lives support animal rescue cause we're all fighting to save lives.”