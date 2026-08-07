Lindsay Clancy bombshell: Dr. Alia Goodheart says she didn't see any signs of psychosis, ‘She had a stable…’

Psychiatrist Dr. Alia Goodheart, who provided treatment to Lindsay Clancy during her short inpatient hospitalization in the month when she took the lives of her children, testified at the murder trial on Friday.

Testifying psychiatrist Alia Goodheart indicated Lindsay Clancy struggled with insomnia and suicidal ideations but showed no signs of psychosis during her treatment.

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Lindsay Clancy informed a physician at the psychiatric institution McLean Hospital in Massachusetts that she experienced suicidal thoughts, but she would not take her own life due to her children.

Psychiatrist Alia Goodheart testifies

Psychiatrist Alia Goodheart testified before the 18-member jury on Friday morning, stating that she had an appointment with Clancy on January 3, 2023 — just two days following her admission for inpatient care — during which she inquired about Clancy's suicidal ideations.

Clancy expressed that she had no intentions of ending her life and would refrain from doing so because of "her children, her family, and her mother," according to the psychiatrist.

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{{^usCountry}} Clancy exited the facility on January 5, 2023, to attend her daughter Cora's birthday celebration. Tragically, she later went on to strangle her three children at their home on January 24. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clancy exited the facility on January 5, 2023, to attend her daughter Cora's birthday celebration. Tragically, she later went on to strangle her three children at their home on January 24. {{/usCountry}}

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Lindsay Clancy's stint in mental institution

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Clancy spent time in a mental health facility in early January due to suicidal ideations and severe insomnia, as per Goodheart.

Clancy expressed her inability to sleep, experienced cognitive fog, and had contemplated suicide, prompting the medical team at McLean Hospital to begin tapering her off the potent antipsychotic medication Seroquel.

Dr. Alia Goodheart prescribed Clancy two new medications: a 14-day supply of the anti-anxiety medication Ativan and a 14-day supply of Trazodone to assist with her sleep.

Goodheart anticipated that Clancy would discontinue the use of Seroquel, which was gradually reduced during her four-night admission at McLean from January 1 to January 5.

However, toxicologists have previously said that Clancy had ingested double the standard dosage of Seroquel after the tragic incident involving her three children and her own suicide attempt.

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While the amount was not deemed toxic or lethal by one expert, Goodheart noted that Clancy was not supposed to be taking the medication at all.

No signs of of psychosis in Lindsay Clancy

Goodheart further mentioned that she didn't see any signs of psychosis in Clancy.

Clancy's central defense in court is that she ought not to be convicted on the basis of insanity, citing her struggle with severe postpartum psychosis, which was partly a result of the psychiatric drugs she was taking.

Goodheart stated that she diagnosed her with insomnia alongside a mental health condition, while emphasizing that she lacked sufficient time with Clancy to accurately assess that health issue.

"She didn't have a history of suicide, she didn't have a history of postpartum psychosis," the doctor said. "She had a stable place to live."

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Postpartum psychosis is a significant mental health disorder that can impact individuals shortly after childbirth, as per NHS. It occurs in approximately 1 in 1,000 mothers following delivery. Many women who have recently given birth may encounter mild mood fluctuations, commonly referred to as the 'baby blues'.

Who is Dr. Alia Goodheart?

Dr. Alia Goodheart is a licensed psychiatrist practicing in Massachusetts.

She obtained her medical degree from the State University of New York Health Sciences Center located in Brooklyn and finished a four-year residency in psychiatry at the Harvard Longwood Psychiatry Residency Program. Additionally, she pursued further psychoanalytic training at the Boston Psychoanalytic Institute.