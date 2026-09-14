Lindsay Clancy holdout juror GiveSendGo raises whopping $110,700 as Ron DeSantis offers him ‘asylum’

A GiveSendGo launched for a male holdout juror who reportedly led to a mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy case had raised $110,700 at the time of writing this article. The GiveSendGo, which aims to raise $150,000, describes how “one juror held his seat” when support poured in for Lindsay.

Lindsay Clancy looks on as jurors (out of frame) enter the courtroom during Clancy's murder trial at the Plymouth County Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on September 4, 2026. (Photo by Greg Derr / POOL / AFP) (AFP)

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The juror, who has not been publicly named, is being hailed as a hero on social media, with some saying he “forced a mistrial” in the case.

“The country got the full TikTok-diagnostics package. Postpartum. Psychosis. Voices. Trauma. A stack of pill bottles and a sad playlist. The SSRI-medicated mob ran cover like this was a self-care story instead of a triple child killing. They wanted a diagnosis, not a verdict. They wanted her sick, not guilty. They wanted three dead kids memory-holed so nobody had to say the words mother and murderer in the same sentence,” the fundraiser says.

Also Read | Lindsay Clancy: What happens after a mistrial? Can prosecutors ask for a new trial? Where the case stands now

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{{^usCountry}} It continues, “If a father does this, he’s a monster by lunch. No mental health talk. No pill-bottle excuses. No entertainment of feelings. A man kills his kids and the country wants him buried. A woman does it and half the country starts writing her a medical alibi. Personal responsibility for thee, never for her.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It continues, “If a father does this, he’s a monster by lunch. No mental health talk. No pill-bottle excuses. No entertainment of feelings. A man kills his kids and the country wants him buried. A woman does it and half the country starts writing her a medical alibi. Personal responsibility for thee, never for her.” {{/usCountry}}

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“One juror held his seat. He looked at what she did, not the brand of Zoloft. So the defense demanded the judge throw him off the jury for “not following reasonable doubt.” The judge left him on. The jury hung. Mistrial. Now she can be tried again for killing her children instead of getting a standing ovation for her symptoms. We’re not letting this slide. If they come for him, and they will, this is to cover security, lawyers, and lost work,” adds the GiveSendGo.

Ron DeSantis offers ‘asylum’ to holdout juror

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Florida governor Ron DeSantis has offered the unidentified holdout juror asylum” in the state if he is harassed after reports that he once faced a criminal charge for alleged domestic violence and is under an active restraining order. DeSantis even accused the media of launching a smear campaign against the juror.

“A man objected to allowing a woman to kill her three young kids and get away with it, so NBC is trying to smear that juror, whose identity should be protected. Another low for legacy media,” DeSantis wrote on X.

“If the juror is being harassed, Florida will provide asylum — I’m sure he’d be welcomed and appreciated,” he added.

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According to an NBC10 Boston report, the juror was charged in 2021 for allegedly assaulting his then wife. His 13-year-old nephew reportedly told police he saw him grab her by the throat and throw her into a dresser. However, the charge was later dismissed.

Also Read | Lindsay Clancy neck injury: What is ‘crushed thyroid’? Does it affect speech? Expert explains

Jurors in Plymouth state court spent over 38 hours in deliberations over the charges against Lindsay. The 12-person jury was made up of nine women and three men, and was split 11 to one, per the notes given to the court, The Guardian reported.

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Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial after the jury returned without a verdict for the third time.

The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.