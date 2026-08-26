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Lindsay Clancy: Massachusetts mom's alleged old post called son Dawson ‘most difficult human,’ described ‘frustration’

A post allegedly shared by Lindsay Clancy in the past said that could not “make it through a day without getting so frustrated" with Dawson.

Updated on: Aug 26, 2026, 07:53:03 IST
By Sumanti Sen
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A message is doing the rounds on social media with the claim that it was posted to a Facebook group by Lindsay Clancy, in which she described her son Dawson as “the most difficult human,” adding that everything with him “is a battle.” The post said that even though she loved her son, she could not “make it through a day without getting so frustrated with him.”

Lindsay Clancy watches as the jury enters the courtroom during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)
Lindsay Clancy watches as the jury enters the courtroom during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

The post also said that the son she was talking about was not her first child. She wrote that the child was 19 months old, which indicated it was Dawson, because her other son, Callan, was killed when he was eight months old.

HT.com could not independently verify if the post was shared by Lindsay.

Also Read | Is Patrick Clancy going to be investigated? What we know amid online theories about Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband

The Massachusetts mother is facing three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

Dawson’s autopsy

Lindsay was seen sobbing and inconsolable Wednesday afternoon, August 12, when her children’s injuries were discussed in the courtroom.

Also Read | Lindsay Clancy neck injury: What is ‘crushed thyroid’? Does it affect speech? Expert explains

According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.

Lindsay has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. If convicted of murder, she faces life in prison without parole. In case she is found not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility, she would be committed to a state mental health facility.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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