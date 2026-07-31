Lindsay Clancy murder trial: Why jurors are visiting family's former Duxbury home

The jury involved in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial is scheduled to visit the previous family residence located in Duxbury, Massachusetts, on Friday.

Jury members in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial are set to tour her Duxbury home and nearby sites linked to her ex-husband. (Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

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The jurors will be accompanied by prosecutors, defense attorneys, and the judge, as they all tour the home where Lindsay is alleged to have murdered her three children.

What will jurors do at Lindsay Clancy family's former house?

They will have the opportunity to explore both the interior and exterior of the house. However, they will be prohibited from touching any items or opening doors inside.

Lindsay will not be present during this visit.

Jurors will also view a CVS store and a restaurant that ex-husband Patrick Clancy visited on the night in 2023 when Lindsay Clancy took the lives of the couple's three children.

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{{^usCountry}} This follows a week filled with emotionally charged testimonies about responding to the Summer Street home on January 24, 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This follows a week filled with emotionally charged testimonies about responding to the Summer Street home on January 24, 2023. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Who is Patrick Clancy’s new wife, Rachel Danis? What we know as lawyer reveals remarriage in Lindsay Clancy case

Lindsay Clancy trial: Here's what police officers said

On Thursday, several first responders testified in Plymouth Superior Court regarding their discoveries at the residence.

Two police officers reported that their initial focus was on Lindsay Clancy, who was found drifting in and out of consciousness in the snow after she jumped from the second-floor window of her home in Massachusetts.

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In a matter of minutes, they rushed into the basement following the anguished cry of her then-husband, who declared that all three of their children had perished.

“I can’t wake them up — I can’t get them up!”

He urgently informed the officers who, together with firefighters and paramedics, provided jurors with direct testimonies on Thursday regarding the aftermath.

Lindsay Clancy mental health

The murder trial has focused on Clancy's mental condition during the incident. Her attorneys acknowledge that she strangled the children using exercise bands. However, they argue that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis, an uncommon mental disorder associated with the stress, lack of sleep, and hormonal fluctuations that occur after giving birth.

The prosecutors are asserting that Lindsay Clancy's behavior was premeditated, in contrast to her team's claim that she was enduring postpartum psychosis.

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Prosecutors assert that Clancy, who previously worked as a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, acted with intent and is criminally liable for the fatalities that occurred in January 2023.

In interviews, Patrick Clancy said that he has forgiven his ex-wife, perceiving her as unwell rather than malevolent.