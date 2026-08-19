Lindsay Clancy on suicide watch? Fact-checking claims as speculations about Patrick Clancy-Rachel Danis rise amid trial

Lindsay Clancy murder trial has entered day 15 of the defense phase, as they summoned witnesses who previously testified in the Karen Read trial.

Lindsay Clancy listens to testimony from her former mother-in-law, Susan Clancy. (Jonathan Wiggs/Pool via REUTERS)

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Meanwhile, social media has shifted its attention from courtroom testimony to claims about Lindsay's confinement. Speculations surrounding her estranged husband, Patrick Clancy, and his wife, Rachel Danis, have also surfaced amid the trial.

On Tuesday, defense witnesses continued testifying after prosecutors rested their case. The defense called Lindsay Clancy's former mother-in-law, a psychiatrist and a forensic expert, among others, as it sought to challenge the prosecution's theory.

Also read: Patrick Clancy before and after children’s deaths: Lindsay Clancy, new wife Rachel Danis and his life-changing journeys

Is Lindsay Clancy on suicide watch?

Court filings cited by The Boston Globe confirm that while her first-degree murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court is ongoing, Lindsay Clancy is still being treated at Tewksbury Hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} Her attorneys have stated that when the kids passed away, she was suffering from a serious postpartum mental condition. She has been receiving medical care in Tewksbury since 2023. Lindsay is still under state control, but the hospital is not a jail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her attorneys have stated that when the kids passed away, she was suffering from a serious postpartum mental condition. She has been receiving medical care in Tewksbury since 2023. Lindsay is still under state control, but the hospital is not a jail. {{/usCountry}}

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Perpetually, concerns regarding Lindsay's suicide watch have surfaced on social media, along with questions and claims regarding the operation of such surveillance within a state mental health hospital.

A user on X wrote, “They say that Lindsay Clancy has been on suicide watch since her arrest. How does that work in a state facility? Does someone sit with her one-on-one the whole time? Do they keep a camera in her room? Can that honestly go on forever?”

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Medical literature describes suicide watch, also known as constant observation or constant visual observation, as one-to-one monitoring used in hospitals and psychiatric facilities for patients considered at high risk of self-harm. The observing staff member maintains continuous visual contact, though procedures vary by institution and clinical need.

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Defense attorney Kevin Reddington wrote in a November court motion that, nearly three years after her arrest, Lindsay remained under "24/7 individual monitoring and observation" because she posed a high suicide risk.

However, neither the court nor hospital officials have publicly disclosed the precise monitoring protocols used in Lindsay's case.

Also read: Where is Lindsay Clancy being housed? Everything to know about her stay during murder trial

Focus shifts to Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis

Meanwhile, focus has shifted to Patrick Clancy and his new wife, Rachel Danis, as online commentary intensified alongside the trial.

Several viral X posts have accused Patrick Clancy and Danis of wrongdoing or suggested they should face legal consequences. One user wrote, “LINDSAY CLANCY can effectively sue the absolute MOTHERFUC*ING PANTS off Patrick AND Rachel FOR MURDERING her children & trying to murder her.”

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Another user singled out Rachel Danis and wrote, “His current wife needs to be looked at as well. He’s probably the most despicable husband I can think of. In every way.”

Others have cited online patient reviews of Danis, who works in healthcare, to question her conduct. One user wrote, “There are so many deeply concerning things surrounding Rachel Danis. Even patient reviews spanning several years repeatedly describe her as cold, dismissive, and lacking empathy. When the same concerns surface again and again over a long period of time, I think it’s fair to ask serious questions.”

However, these claims circulating on social media remain opinions or allegations made by individual users and have not been substantiated in court.