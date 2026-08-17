Lindsay Clancy’s parents GoFundMe: How much money has been raised? All on The Musgrove Family campaign amid trial

A GoFundMe campaign established for the parents of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother charged with the tragic killing of her three children in 2023, has successfully raised over $819,604 of $2M USD as of the latest update.

Michael and Paula Musgrove, the parents of Lindsay Clancy, who is accused of killing her children, leave the Plymouth Superior courthouse in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S., July 27, 2026. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (REUTERS)

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Michael and Paula Musgrove are the recipients of the GoFundMe initiative named The Musgrove Family Fund. The campaign's description indicates that it aims to assist Clancy’s parents with the financial burdens of "travel, lodging, and living expenses" they have faced over the past three years, as well as their ongoing support for their daughter during the current trial.

Michael and Paula Musgrove GoFundMe: What does it aim?

The couple, who hail from Connecticut, moved to Massachusetts “so they can be close to their daughter” and participate in her court hearings. The campaign, which has been validated by GoFundMe, aims to raise $2 million.

“The purpose of this fund is to help Mike and Paula rebuild the financial stability they have sacrificed over these past three years. Contributions will help cover the accumulated costs of travel, lodging, living expenses, and other family expenses arising from their continued support of Lindsay throughout her case. Mike and Paula are the named beneficiaries and direct recipients of the fundraiser through GoFundMe. The fund was established with their knowledge and consent, and Lindsay’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, is aware of it,” the campaign states.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Patrick Clancy GoFundMe: How much money did Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband's campaign raise? Stunning details here Lindsay Clancy murder trial {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Patrick Clancy GoFundMe: How much money did Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband's campaign raise? Stunning details here Lindsay Clancy murder trial {{/usCountry}}

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Clancy has entered a not guilty plea regarding the charges related to the deaths of her three children — Cora, aged five, Dawson, aged three, and eight-month-old Callan — in January 2023, as per the Associated Press. Although Clancy has not contested the fact that she killed the children, the trial will seek to establish whether she bears legal responsibility for her actions.

Last week, prosecutors revived a theory saying that Clancy may have staged a suicide attempt. They referenced internet searches conducted on the family computer in the months preceding the murders, which included inquiries about "suicide methods" as well as searches for psychiatric medications, detox programs, psychosis, and other related topics, as reported by The Guardian. Additionally, her cellphone displayed searches for "Can you treat a sociopath?" and contained notes regarding depression, fatigue, and other issues.

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Prosecutors contend that Clancy acted with intent.

Lindsay Clancy's postpartum psychosis

In contrast, Clancy's defense claims that she experienced postpartum psychosis — a diagnosis that is relatively uncommon and can lead women to experience delusions and even hallucinations, as stated by the National Institutes of Health.

Clancy's former spouse, Patrick Clancy, also corroborates her assertion that she was not accountable for her actions. Patrick was the initial witness summoned to provide testimony. He discussed her declining mental health during the period of the incident, stating that she "kept getting worse and worse."

Testimony is anticipated to continue on Monday following a day off for the jury on Friday.