Lindsay Clancy trial: Ex-husband to testify first in trial of mom charged with killing of 3 kids in Massachusetts

Lindsay Clancy's highly publicized trial is set to commence on Monday, featuring opening statements and testimony from her former spouse, Patrick Clancy.

Lindsay Clancy waits for the judge to call a prospective jury member into court in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Clancy, 35, faces allegations of murdering her three young children within her residence in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in 2023.

A total of eighteen jurors, comprising twelve women and six men, will present the case to Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan on Monday.

Lindsay Clancy murder trial: Here's what we know about the case

Lindsay Clancy has entered a plea of not guilty to three charges of first-degree murder concerning the deaths of her children: Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, as per CBS News.

The tragic discovery of all three children occurred in the family's residence on January 24, 2023. Prosecutors assert that Clancy used exercise bands to commit the murders.

Also Read: Mitch McConnell health update: Senator's team makes new claims amid rising conspiracy theories

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Following an attempt to take her own life that evening, Clancy is now paralyzed and attends court proceedings in a wheelchair. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following an attempt to take her own life that evening, Clancy is now paralyzed and attends court proceedings in a wheelchair. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Prosecutors contend that Clancy, a former labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, premeditated the murders, instructing her former husband, Patrick, to retrieve takeout food and medications, thereby providing her with the opportunity to harm her children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prosecutors contend that Clancy, a former labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, premeditated the murders, instructing her former husband, Patrick, to retrieve takeout food and medications, thereby providing her with the opportunity to harm her children. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, acknowledged that Clancy did kill her children. However, he maintains that she was excessively medicated for her mental health conditions and was experiencing severe postpartum psychosis. What we know about Patrick Clancy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, acknowledged that Clancy did kill her children. However, he maintains that she was excessively medicated for her mental health conditions and was experiencing severe postpartum psychosis. What we know about Patrick Clancy {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Patrick Clancy is set to be the initial witness to testify following the opening statements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patrick Clancy is set to be the initial witness to testify following the opening statements. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the time of the children's tragic deaths, Patrick Clancy was married to Lindsay Clancy. The couple is now divorced, and Patrick Clancy has since remarried. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the time of the children's tragic deaths, Patrick Clancy was married to Lindsay Clancy. The couple is now divorced, and Patrick Clancy has since remarried. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Friday, Judge William Sullivan granted Patrick Clancy's request to limit media access to his 911 call and images of his deceased children during the trial. These materials will be shown to the jury.

The trial is anticipated to continue for a duration of six to eight weeks. A list of possible witnesses contains nearly 200 names.

If Clancy be convicted, she could face a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole. Conversely, if she is deemed not criminally responsible, she will be transferred to a state mental health institution.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON