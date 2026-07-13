Lindsey Graham death: Stephen Miller's tribute derailed by wife Katie's shocking posts: ‘Don’t do this. You're not a…’

Stephen Miller's homage to Lindsey Graham was swiftly overshadowed by the online activities of his podcaster wife.

Former Congressman Adam Kinzinger criticized MAGA podcaster Katie Miller after her responses to tributes for Senator Lindsey Graham, who has passed away at 71. (REUTERS)

US Senator Graham, a veteran Republican from South Carolina and supporter of President Donald Trump, has passed away due to an aortic dissection, as reported by a preliminary finding from the medical examiner in Washington, DC. He was 71 years old.

Stephen Miller's 550-word tribute to Lindsey Graham

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On Sunday morning, the White House deputy chief of staff published a 550-word post on X, paying tribute to Graham following the passing of the 71-year-old senator and long-time ally of Donald Trump the previous night.

Miller's tribute consistently referenced Trump, beginning with a focus on the immense joy that "President Trump's leadership and friendship brought to Lindsey."

Miller, 40, noted, “The fact that Lindsey started out as a political opponent only to become one the President’s most steadfast and faithful supporters underscores that Lindsey believed emphatically in the voice of the people,” referring to Graham's shift from being a prominent critic of Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign to becoming one of Trump's closest allies.

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{{^usCountry}} Miller praised Graham as “the last of a breed of American Senator whose like we may not yet see again for a long time,” before concluding with, “Godspeed, my friend.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Miller praised Graham as “the last of a breed of American Senator whose like we may not yet see again for a long time,” before concluding with, “Godspeed, my friend.” {{/usCountry}}

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However, it seems that Miller's wife, Katie Miller had different intentions.

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A look at Katie Miller's controversial posts

Katie, 34, swiftly undermined her husband's tribute by posting a series of discordant messages, one of which involved resharing a post from a Disney-themed X account that highlighted one of Graham's most criticized moments from this year.

“Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was spotted earlier this year holding an Ariel bubble wand outside the Tangled restrooms in Magic Kingdom in the midst of a partial government shutdown, has died,” stated the MouseInfo X account alongside the widely ridiculed image of Graham grasping a Little Mermaid-themed bubble wand during his visit to Disney World in March.

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Katie Miller's post creates buzz among MAGA supporters

Katie further highlighted the post with a succinct one-word response: "Banger."

Some supporters of MAGA expressed their astonishment at Katie's insensitive post.

“Don’t do this. You’re not a lib. We’re better than that. A simple RIP would suffice,” one X user wrote.

“What the f---?? He had nieces. I’m starting to question your husband now,” another said.

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Katie persisted in undermining her husband's effort to commemorate Graham, instead directing criticism towards former President Joe Biden's tribute to the South Carolina senator.

“Lindsey and I served together in Congress for over a decade, and worked closely on many issues throughout the years. We traveled the world together as members of the Senate Foreign Relations committee,” Biden said adding, “To his family, his staff, his constituents in South Carolina, and everyone who loved him: Jill and I are keeping you in our prayers.”

Katie targeted Biden over Graham tribute by questioning on X: “Did your staff write this?”

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Adam Kinzinger vs Katie Miller

Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger criticized the MAGA podcaster in response, stating, "What a complete empty husk of a soul."

In retaliation, Katie reinforced her stance, responding to Kinzinger, "Does it sound like he wrote it?"

Having been first elected to the US Senate in 2002, Graham represented the transformation of the Republican Party, initially serving as a critic of Trump before becoming a staunch ally, ultimately evolving into one of the president’s most trusted advisers on Capitol Hill.