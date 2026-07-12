Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, who took office in the Senate in 2003 and was a staunch political supporter of President Donald Trump, has passed away, as confirmed by his office early Sunday. He was 71 years old.

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, known for his support of Trump, dies at 71 after sudden illness. (REUTERS)

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Graham passed away on Saturday night due to "a brief and sudden illness," as stated by his office.

“Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” the statement added.

Graham served as the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and was campaigning for a fifth six-year term in the Senate this November. He was recognized as one of the most prominent members of the chamber and played a significant role within the party regarding defense and international matters.

Emergency responders were dispatched following a report of "cardiac arrest" at Graham’s residence on Capitol Hill on Saturday night, according to police scanner audio acquired by NBC News.

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{{^usCountry}} NBC News reported that paramedics transported an individual on a stretcher from Graham's residence to a waiting ambulance. Additionally, police vehicles and fire trucks were present at the scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NBC News reported that paramedics transported an individual on a stretcher from Graham's residence to a waiting ambulance. Additionally, police vehicles and fire trucks were present at the scene. {{/usCountry}}

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How rich was Lindsey Graham?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Graham had a net worth of $2 million.

Lindsey Graham was elected as a Senator representing South Carolina in 2003. Prior to his Senate career, he practiced law in the private sector and completed four terms in the United States House of Representatives for South Carolina's 3rd congressional district. Following his unsuccessful bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, Graham gained notoriety for his dramatic shifts in political positions, particularly his newfound admiration for Donald Trump, whom he had previously criticized.

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According to tax returns released by Lindsey himself, he reported a total income of $2.1 million from 2008 to 2019. His initial federal financial disclosure in 2008 indicated a net worth of $800,000. In subsequent years, his net worth disclosures have shown a range fluctuating between $1.5 million and $2 million.

Linsey Graham family: All we know about his personal life

Graham was born on July 9, 1955, in Central, South Carolina, to Millie and Florence James (F.J.) Graham, who ran a pool hall called the "Sanitary Cafe." The family resided in a single room at the back of the establishment. Eventually, they relocated to a trailer and subsequently to a nearby house. He enrolled at the University of South Carolina-Columbia, becoming the first in his family to pursue higher education, and graduated in 1977 with a B.A. in psychology. Graham earned his J.D. from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1981.

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While he was attending college, both of his parents passed away. His mother, Millie, lost her battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma at the age of 52, and his father suffered a heart attack just 15 months later, at the age of 69. To ensure that his 13-year-old sister had insurance and benefits, Graham, who was 21 at the time, took on the role of her legal guardian.

Graham never entered into marriage. He maintained a close relationship with his sister, Darline, whom he assisted in raising following the death of their parents as she was 13 years old. Earlier, Graham had said in campaigns that should he be elected, the White House would feature a "rotating first lady," implying that his sister and other friends "could assume that role if needed."

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