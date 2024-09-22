Lindsey Graham says allegations against Mark Robinson are ‘beyond unnerving’

Lindsey Graham has expressed concerns about the damning allegations against Mark Robinson. During his Sunday appearance on NBC News’ Meet The Press, the South Carolina senator said that the charges against the lieutenant governor of North Carolina are “beyond unnerving.” His remarks follow last week’s CNN report that the GOP candidate made posts on a porn site, allegedly referring to himself as a “black NAZI.” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attends an event to celebrate the University of South Carolina women's basketball team for their 2023-2024 championship season, in the East Room of the White House on September 10, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP)(AFP)

Sen. Lindsey Graham urges Mark Robinson to ‘defend himself’

“He [Robinson] deserves a chance to defend himself, Mark Robinson,” Graham told host Kristen Welker in response to the question whether Donald Trump should withdraw his endorsement of the North Carolina lieutenant governor. “The charges are beyond unnerving. If they're true, he's unfit to serve for office. If they're not true, he has the best lawsuit in the history of the country for libel,” he added.

Graham went on, “He's claiming they were artificially created and that CNN passed it along to be true,” adding that if he were in Robinson's place, he would sue the network for the bombshell report. “Well, so what I would do if I were him? I would hire the best lawyer I could find. I'd sue the hell out of CNN because what they're saying about him is just unbelievable,” the 69-year-old Republican added.

As Welker once again pushed the question about Trump's endorsement of Robinson, Graham argued that the former president would win the 2024 election even if the embattled GOP candidate lost his governor race. “At the very least, should former President Trump pull his endorsement or make it clear that he's distancing himself?” the host queried. However, Graham dodged the question by calling Robinson a “political zombie.”