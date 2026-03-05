Logan Township explosion: Shelter-in-place ordered within 2 miles of Heron Drive and High Hill Road after building blast

A shelter-in-place was ordered within two miles of Heron Drive and High Hill Road in Logan Township, New Jersey, after a building explosion. The incident took place on Wednesday. A building in Pureland Industrial Complex is believed to have blown up, with many pointing to Savita Naturals, though there's no official confirmation of this yet. A building blast in Logan Township New Jersey prompted a shelter-in-place order. Picture for representational purposes. (Unsplash) “Fire Department Activity in Logan Township - First Responder personnel are on location on Heron Drive operating at a building explosion at this time. Request for residents/businesses within two mile radius of Heron Drive and High Hill Rd to shelter in place until further notice,” Gloucester County Emergency Management announced in a statement.

A resident shared what the explosion sounded like from their apartment. “Sounds like savita 617 heron blew up. Here is what it sounded like on my home camera,” they wrote.

People also shared visuals where a thick column of black smoke could be seen rising to the sky.

“We’re about 1/4 mile from the site. Was certain our building was coming down!,” the person wrote. It remains unclear if anyone was injured in the incident or what caused it. A page on X providing alerts wrote “617 HERON DR | EXPLOSION AT THE LARGE INDUSTRIAL BUILDING FULLY COLLAPSED AND ON FIRE. 2 PATIENTS SEVERELY BURNED. REPORTS OF 1 MORE PATIENT POSSIBLY STILL INSIDE. HELICOPTERS UNABLE TO FLY DUE TO WEATHER. UNITS ASSESSING DAMAGE TO NEARBY STRUCTURES DUE TO THE DEBRIS AND EXPLOSION.” However, these claims could not be verified immediately. Another picture on Facebook showed the fire visible from a distance.