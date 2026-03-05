Shooting along I5 today: Two Sacramento highways closed after Interstate 5 shooting; first details on suspect

Officials closed down southbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento amid these reports. A video from the local news outlet showed the highway closed.

Sacramento Police Department noted that their officers went to Dos Rios and Vine streets by the Smythe Academy of Arts Sciences Middle School around 5:30 am after they received reports of a shooting there.

Two Sacramento highways were closed on Wednesday after multiple shootings in the California city. Authorities believe them to be connected. The spate of shootings left a driver critically injured and prompted major police presence at a middle school, as per KCRA.

California Highway Patrol said that two people in a sedan were shot along Highway 160 near Northgate Boulevard. The driver is in critical condition. CHP is handling the investigation since it took place on a freeway. Highway 160 is closed as well from where it meets with Business 80. No estimated time of opening was given as officers collected evidence like shell casings.

I5 which was closed near Richards Boulevard was reopened around 11 am.

First details of suspect CHP said it was looking for a gray or white Toyota Tacoma with a rack in connection with the shootings.

Officers detained two people at West El Camino Avenue and Millcreek Drive. They interviewed a man and woman who were in a gray sedan. The woman was temporarily handcuffed but released from custody. The man was put in the back of a patrol car which left from the scene, as per reports.

It is not known if he is the gunman authorities were looking for.

The sedan was searched after the man was detained. Later, a tow truck loaded a pickup truck matching the description of the vehicle officials were looking for. They towed the sedan as well.

CHP believe the the shootings were a random act of violence and not targeted.

Meanwhile, The Twin Rivers Unified School District, under which Smythe Academy falls, said that classes would not be disrupted by the crime scene.

Speaking to the public, the CHP updated that they had a person of interest they were questioning. However, they did not release any further details at the time.

Reacting to the news of the shooting one Sacramento resident alerted on Facebook "If you or your family are driving around Sacramento today, stay alert and watch your surroundings.

There were multiple freeway shooting investigations this morning, including:

• I-5 near Sutterville Road

• Highway 160 near Northgate Blvd

One vehicle was found with bullet damage, and another shooting left a driver critically injured. The investigations are ongoing and the person responsible has not been identified yet.

Please tell your family and friends:

• Use your GPS before traveling in case of lane closures or detours

• Avoid those areas if possible

• Pay attention to what’s happening around you on the road

Tag your Sacramento people so they see this and stay safe today."