Logan Township: Savita Naturals in focus as blast injures 4, witnesses share scare amid shelter-in-place; ‘house shook’

Visuals of the blaze were shared widely online. “At this time Numerous emergency crews are on the scene in Logan Township, New Jersey, after a massive explosion was reported at the Pureland Industrial Complex. Authorities have issued a shelter-in-place order for a 2-mile radius as first responders work the scene. Early reports indicate two people have suffered severe burns, and one individual may still be trapped inside the facility,” one page remarked on X.

An explosion in Logan Township in New Jersey on Wednesday prompted a shelter-in-place order to be issued within two miles of Heron Drive and High Hill Road . A building explosion set off the chain of events, and reports suggest it was at Savita Naturals. This comes after reports indicated that the blast took place at the Pureland Industrial Complex. NBC10 Philadelphia reported that at least four people had been injured in the explosion.

A resident also shared visuals and said – “Building in Pureland warehouse district blew up. Either Omega Engineering or Savita Naturals (they do extraction for CBD). Happened right behind my warehouse.”

Savita Naturals is a CBD extraction facility and their official page mentions using butane, propane, and ethanol, which is likely to have made the blast enormous.

“Savita Naturals, Ltd. is a provider of specialty seed oil extraction and related services with an emphasis on unique solutions, quality service and quick response. Savita comes from a blending of the words sano (health) and vita (life), the essence of which is contained in the seeds of plants. Savita works to harness the health and vitality that nature packs into each and every seed. You may already know this family-run company as CocoTech, and we assure you that we are offer the same services and dedication to your needs now that we have rebranded the company,” their LinkedIn page notes.

Witnesses recall scary scenes Even as news of the explosion has prompted discussions online, several witnesses have shared scary scenes from when the blast took place.

“Down the street from my house…it felt like someone crashed into my garage, my whole house shook! I thought it was an earthquake! Prayers to all involved,” one person commented on Facebook.

Another added “I'm in swedesboro waiting to get my truck fixed and it felt like a 3 on the Richter scale, a piece of ceiling fell from when I was inside. We thought a truck hit the building head on.”

Yet another commented “My body shook I felt it! 24 min away from pilesgrove. It sound like a big explosion it was so loud.”